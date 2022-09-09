90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in hot pink bikini enjoys boat ride with Russ Mayfield

Paola showed off her incredible figure for a boat day with her husband, Russ. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield turned up the heat in a hot pink bikini while enjoying a day on the water with her husband, Russ Mayfield.

Paola and Russ, who appeared during the first season of 90 Day Fiance, have been working on their marriage.

Although they separated at one point and attended marriage counseling – where Paola admitted she wasn’t sure she wanted to continue to fight for their marriage – Russ and Paola look to be on the mend.

Paola recently shared a Reel on Instagram showcasing a fun day she and Russ shared on a boat as they enjoyed Florida’s warm, sunny weather.

Set to the song El Que Espera by Maluma and Anitta, Paola’s video showed herself and Russ standing on the netting of a boat with their feet just above the water.

Paola posed for several solo segments, showing off her enviable curves in a hot pink bikini. Paola Blaze, The Dark Angel, as she’s known in the world of wrestling, sported a stringy hot pink bikini top paired with a sequined overlay and white denim shorts. She accessorized with an oversized sunhat and sunglasses as she popped one foot and placed her arms above her head as she playfully posed for the camera.

Joining his stunning wife for some fun, Russ held one of Paola’s legs up as she arched her back. The couple was clearly enjoying each other’s company as they struck another pose, this time Paola turning around to lock eyes with Russ as he placed his hands on her hips.

Paola showed off her paddle boarding skills as she showcased her shapely legs while balancing herself on her board. Paola and Russ were joined by friends and family for the boat day, also posing with the rest of the crew as everyone looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves.

The Colombian beauty captioned her post, “What a great time 😎 I got sunburn but worth it 😁”

90 Day Fiance alum hired immigration lawyer to help siblings ‘escape harm’

Some of Paola’s Colombian family has been visiting her in Florida. According to In Touch, her siblings fear being persecuted if they return to their native country of Colombia, so Paola has hired an immigration lawyer – the same one Yve Arellano used amid her ongoing domestic violence drama with her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed.

Paola’s lawyer’s rep shared, “[Paola’s siblings] have narrowly escaped harm to [seek] refuge and safety, here in the United States. Kathleen and her team are prepared to fight for her family to maintain safety, here with their sibling, Paola.”

