90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in crop top and leggings debuts new hair color

90 Day Fiance Season 1 alum Paola Mayfield is sporting a new look.

The Colombian-born beauty has experimented with several different hairstyles and colors over the years.

The natural brunette recently debuted a platinum blonde bob, but now she’s rocking a new scarlet-hued color.

Taking to Instagram, Paola shared her new look with her millions of followers earlier this month, telling them her red hair has made a comeback.

In an IG Reel ahead of the weekend, Paola showed off her newly-dyed crimson locks along with her jaw-dropping curves.

Paola first posed from inside a gym locker room, clad in a low-cut white crop top paired with a blue sports bra underneath. Paola showcased her trim waistline and curvaceous derriere in a pair of burgundy-colored leggings worn with white athletic shoes.

The South American stunner wore her shoulder-length hair in two ponytails with side-swept bangs and donned a pair of black-framed glasses and over-the-ear headphones ahead of her workout session.

Next, Paola hit the squat machine to work on maintaining her glutes before doing some weighted squats. In her caption, Paola revealed that she’s getting back into the swing of things after “letting herself go” and not taking care of herself.

“I put my goals aside. Now I’m back on track, finishing my project, feeling better, excited, and healthy!” Paola wrote in the caption. “I am so ready for all the opportunities coming this way!”

Paola offers workout and meal plans as a personal trainer and nutrition coach

Paola used her fame from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to parlay into her career in the fitness industry.

The 35-year-old wife to Russ Mayfield is not only a professional wrestler, but also a certified personal trainer, certified Zumba instructor, and certified nutrition coach.

Admittedly, Paola set out on her fitness journey with a goal of looking good, but it’s become a lifestyle for her.

“My fitness journey started with my desire to look good but now has become my passion, work, motivation, and lifestyle,” Paola says on her Super Pao Fit website. “I want to inspire people, help them to look and feel strong, and most importantly to feel healthy and happy!”

Paola’s program offers clients individualized at-home workout and meal plans ranging from $24.99 to $99.99 for four-week sessions. She also sells resistance bands for $15.99 a piece.

After trying her hand at modeling, acting, and designing shoes, Paola has found her niche in helping others look and feel good about themselves.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.