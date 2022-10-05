90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in crop top and joggers has a ‘fan girl moment’

Paola was starstruck when she met a fellow professional wrestler. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield had a “fan girl moment” as she posed with a fellow professional wrestler.

Since her time as one of the 90 Day Fiance OGs, debuting during Season 1 alongside her American husband Russ Mayfield, Paola has shifted her focus to her career.

As a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and Zumba instructor, Paola has used her knowledge of diet and fitness to foray into her professional wrestling career.

Wrestling in the ring under her stage name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel, the Colombian-born beauty has proven that she’s more than just a pretty face.

Paola recently traveled to New Jersey to attend the Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fanfest. While visiting The Garden State, although Paola was one of the professional wrestlers making an appearance, she was also in full-on fan mode.

Saraya, a professional wrestler formerly known as Paige with WWE, was featured for appearances as well. Paola shared her “fan girl moment” when she posed with Saraya for a photo op.

Taking to Instagram, Paola shared a carousel post including two photos of herself posing with Saraya. In the first slide, the ladies came together for an adorable snap as they smiled for the shot, and posed again in the second slide, each of them wearing crop tops and skintight pants.

For her ensemble, Paola opted for a beige, spaghetti-strap crop top paired with form-fitting joggers which she wore with off-white open-toed booties. Paola, donning her newly-blonde hair, sported fringe bangs and her long hair reached her waist.

She accessorized her look with a black choker and showed off her upper arm ink in her sleeveless top, completing her casual yet sexy ensemble.

“I’m having a fan girl moment!!!! 😍🤩😍 This beautiful and talented girl made me fall in love with wrestling @saraya thank you!! Hoping to work with you in the future!” Paola captioned the carousel.

For her part, Saraya looked equally as stunning, sporting a black crop top and black leather pants and added a hot pink beanie to complete the casual look.

Paola signs with Wrestling Is Everything (W.I.E.)

Paola also shared that she was recently signed to Wrestling Is Everything (W.I.E). Wrestling is Everything Inc. made the announcement on their Instagram page and Paola shared it to her IG Stories.

In the post, Paola proudly posed with her W.I.E. championship belt, donning the same beige crop top and pants outfit, looking radiant as she showed off her stunning curves.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.