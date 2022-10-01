90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in busty crop top takes fans along to ‘get ready’ with her

Paola showed her fans how she gets ready for the day while posing in a busty crop top. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield asked her fans to come along with her as she got ready for the day while showing off her incredible figure.

Much of Paola’s social media interactions with her fans consist of sultry posts, fitness inspiration, and some posts of herself, her husband Russ Mayfield, and their 3-year-old son, Axel.

As a reality TV star-turned professional wrestler, personal trainer, and nutritional coach, Paola has plenty to offer her millions of fans on Instagram.

Her most recent offering came in the form of a Reel in which she showed her followers how she gets ready for the day.

In the video, captioned, “Something different 🥰 #getreadywithme,” Paola began by showing herself pouring a cup of coffee before securing her long, newly-blonde hair into a bun before entering the shower in her RV.

Clad in nothing but a white towel, Paola then stood before her mirror as she applied a combination of skincare products to her face.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield gets busty in crop top while asking her fans to ‘get ready’ with her

Next, the Colombian-born beauty tossed each of her articles of clothing, along with her accessories for the day, on her bed. Her ensemble consisted of a beige-colored pair of pants, a white crop top, and a matching beige long-sleeved top.

She opted for gold dangle earrings and a matching bracelet along with her wedding band set and applied her makeup, defining her eyebrows and applying a hot pink lip gloss, blush, and some mascara to highlight her flawless complexion.

Paola parted her hair on the side, braiding it, and securing it with a hair tie. She put on some matching beige athletic shoes before standing in the kitchen to show off her completed outfit before joining Axel as they both modeled sunglasses and shared a kiss for the camera.

Paola could be seen driving to her destination in the last segment as she posed from her car.

Paola’s followers show her some love

The 35-year-old stunner received plenty of positive feedback on the post and her millions of followers took to the comments to gush over her video.

Paola showed her gratitude to one fan who told her, “Lawwwdyyyy everything! Woman. You are sent from the heavens.❤️”

Another fan expressed their love for the post with a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Another joked, “This is exactly how I get ready too! I just drink 4 cups of coffee instead of 1.”

This weekend, Paola is in New Jersey for the Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fanfest. While there, Paola has already had a fan girl moment, sharing a photo of herself posing next to Saraya Bevis, a former WWE wrestler known by her ring name, Paige.

“I’m having a fan girl moment!!!! 😍🤩😍” Paola captioned the share. “This beautiful and talented girl made me fall in love with wrestling @saraya thank you!! Hoping to work with you in the future!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.