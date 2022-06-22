90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield in braids and plunging peekaboo one-piece

Paola was a vision in baby blue as she promoted her new platform. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield was a vision in baby blue as she wished her fans a good morning.

Paola continues to show off her stunning figure and enviable curves on social media, proving that the work she puts into her physique surely pays off.

The personal trainer and nutrition coach recently wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest sultry snap.

Paola Mayfield wishes fans a good morning in baby blue one-piece with plunging neckline

“Buenos dias 🥰,” Paola told her adoring fans in the caption for her Instagram post. For her pic, Paola stunned in a baby blue one-piece, complete with a silver star pattern.

Paola’s one-piece also had two peepholes, one right below her décolletage with another smaller one below it. Paola wore her long, dark hair in two braids with a thick set of bangs covering most of her forehead and framing her dark eyes.

To accessorize her look, Paola opted for simple jewelry, including delicate gold hoops, a nameplate necklace, and a black shark tooth necklace. Her tattoos on her left arm added to the look as she held one hand near her chest.

Posing from a bed, Paola sat with both legs apart for the pic, giving her best serious face to the camera. Her makeup accentuated her features, with peach-colored eyeshadow, neutral blush, and a bold crimson lip, adding effect to her sultry look.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

As expected, Paola received plenty of love in the comments section of her post, where her admirers showered her with compliments.

90 Day Fiance fans show Paola Mayfield some love

One of Paola’s fans commented, “You very beautiful 😍” to which she replied, returning the favor: “@razumovsk.aya Thank you! You too❤️❤️❤️”

One of Paola’s fellow Spanish-speaking fans wrote what translates in English to, “I do not know a woman as beautiful and perfect as you. I congratulate you beautiful.” Paola showed her gratitude to her fan with a slew of red-heart emojis.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Plenty more compliments rolled in for the Colombian-born beauty and professional wrestler, who goes by her stage name, Paola Blaze.

In her caption, Paola also wrote, “#brandarmy link in bio.” According to their website, Brand Army is a safe-for-work platform that allows creators to share content with their subscribers, much like Patreon or OnlyFans.

Paola’s bio on her Brand Army page reads, “Hi, I am your girl Paola from Colombia. You might know me as the girl from a TV show a Pro Wrestler, a fitness instructor, and nutrition coach. I hope you guys enjoy my content! Please don’t ask for nudes or anything crazy let’s keep it classic and sexy!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.