90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield heats up the Internet in sexy, yellow lingerie for SavageXFenty

Paola Mayfield heated up the social media of 90 Day Fiance fans by posting a lingerie photo promoting for SavageXFenty. Pic credit: TLC

Paola Mayfield has been making 90 Day Fiance fans swoon on social media ever since she teamed up with SavageXFenty. In a recent post, Paola wore a small yellow lingerie set that showed a lot of skin.

The 34-year-old mother of one and wife of Russ Mayfield has always loved to show off her body and takes fitness seriously, as 90 Day viewers have seen over the years.

Paola’s confidence and sex appeal shined through the promotional photo, and it comes as she’s started to post a series of more risque images to her Instagram.

Not only is Paola a brand ambassador for SavageXFenty, but she is also a professional wrestler and shares sexy and edgy photos as her wrestling character.

Paola Mayfield shares sexy lingerie photo as an ambassador for SavageXFenty

Paola posted a spicy thirst trap photo to her Instagram to show off SavageXFenty lingerie as part of her ambassadorship.

In the post, Paola’s long now-dark hair hung over one side of her shoulder as she posed on a bed in a yellow bra and matching underwear.

Paola’s curves and sex appeal were obvious in the photo as she simply wrote in the caption, “I am #savageXAmbassador.”

Whether Paola had help from her husband Russ to take the photo, took the photo alone, or was part of a professional shoot is unknown.

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield appear to be in a better place in their marriage

Paola and Russ went through a nasty and public breakup in early August of 2021. Paola aired their dirty laundry and dissed Russ on her Twitter.

She called him out for being unable to get a job and having her be the financial support of the family. She also blamed their issues solely on Russ by saying that he can’t communicate.

Since late December 2021, the OG 90 Day couple appears to have worked through their issues and are giving their marriage a second chance.

Speculation around whether Paola and Russ will have baby number 2 soon has also been circulating.

For now, it looks like things have calmed down for Russ and Paola and Paola seems like she has been focused on her modeling and wrestling careers.

Based on her previous public actions against Russ, it is possible that she could call out the trouble in her marriage again for 90 Day viewers to see.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.