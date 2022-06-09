90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield has late night workout and steam shower in plunging neon swimsuit

Paola showed her fans how she prepares for a wrestling match with a late-night workout and a steam shower. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield gave her fans an inside look at how she prepares for a wrestling match and showed off her enviable curves in the process.

Paola and her American husband Russ Mayfield made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 1 of the flagship series. The Colombian beauty has used her fame from the show to parlay herself into a wrestling career.

Known as the Dark Angel, Paola goes by her stage name Paola Blaze when she’s in the ring for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). On Wednesday, she showed her fans how she gets ready ahead of taping a big match.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield sizzles in neon green one-piece as she prepares for wrestling match

Paola shared an Instagram post which she captioned, “Late Night workout and steam shower! Getting ready for Nashville @nwa tapping next week!” along with several pics and videos. Paola is getting in shape ahead of the NWA’s Nashville event, Knox Out, premiering on June 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the first slide, Paola shared a mirror selfie from inside a gym locker room. For the snap, Paola sported a neon green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging crisscross neckline, ahead of entering the sauna. She popped one leg and put one hand on her hip, holding the phone with her other hand and wearing a pair of headphones over her long, dark hair.

Paola’s dedication to fitness and nutrition

Paola’s second slide showed the former reality TV star on the hip abductor machine, putting in the work for leg day. A third slide showed how Paola keeps her ample backside in tip-top shape as she hit the glute machine for some reps.

The fourth and final slide showed blurry footage of Paola from inside the steamy sauna room, sporting her neon-green swimsuit for her sweat session.

The Colombian beauty recently celebrated her 35th birthday. Her husband Russ surprised her with a boat day to commemorate her special day and their son Axel was on board for the festivities.

These days, Paola continues to stay busy with her dedication to fitness and nutrition as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and Zumba instructor, all of which keep her in elite shape not only for wrestling and her wellbeing but also for her sizzling bikini snaps on social media.

