90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield has found ‘happiness’ as a wrestler

Paola Mayfield shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers when she shared the news about becoming a professional wrestler. However, the former reality TV personality has found happiness in her new career and she’s not worried about those who don’t understand the path she has chosen.

Paola’s wrestling career seems to be taking off as she continues to participate in matches all over the U.S under the stage name Paola Blaze.

Paola Mayfield has found happiness as a wrestler

The 90 Day Fiance star made her debut as a fiery, pink-haired wrestler, but she’s changed up her look several times since then. These days Paola is back to her natural brunette hair and she’s been sporting a more goth and edgy style.

However, whatever alter ego Paola chooses to embrace, one thing she wants the world to know is that she’s very happy with her career choice. The 34-year-old recently shared a post on social media from her match in Nashville, Tennesse, and opened up about finally doing what she loves.

In the photo, Paola rocked dark lips with a sexy leather crop top and matching shorts, which she made herself.

“I made this gear by the way! I’m getting better at it! ” she revealed.

However, Paola had a much more important message in her post.

“Many of you don’t understand why I chose to be a wrestler, which is ok,” she wrote. “But I want you to know that I love what I do! I love this sport!”

She continued, “I’ve tried many things in my life, and for the first time, I feel I fit in! We are all trying to find happiness and make sure we accomplish our little goals!”

Paola Mayfield urges people to be kind and ‘respectful’

The 90 Day Fiance alum continued to open up about her decision to become a wrestler and urged people to be respectful of her decision.

Paola recently admitted that when she initially started wrestling she kept quiet because she was unsure if wrestling was her true path. During a segment on 90 Day Bares All she admitted, “I actually kept it as a secret because I didn’t know that was something I wanted to do.”

However, Paola — who just participated in the NWA world women’s tag team partnership match — knows for sure that wrestling was the right decision.

In her Instagram message, she urged her followers to be respectful of people’s choices.

“Be kind, supportive, or respectful to what people choose to do to be happy!” wrote Paola. “I love you all!”

