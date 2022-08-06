90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield gets glam for red carpet appearance in high-slit gown

Paola got glammed up to hit the red carpet for a movie premiere in a form-fitting black dress. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield hit the red carpet in her best glam look, wearing a form-fitting gown with a high slit.

These days, the Colombian-born beauty has shifted her focus from reality TV to professional wrestling, which comes with plenty of perks.

Recently, the 35-year-old mom to 3-year-old son Axel hit up a movie premiere for the upcoming movie Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Paola took to her Instagram to share video footage of herself walking the red carpet as photographers had all eyes on the South American beauty while she gave her best face to the camera, showing off her incredible physique as she struck multiple poses.

The wrestling sensation, whose stage name is Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel, chose a gorgeous, floor-length, black gown for the affair with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a high slit, showing off her toned gams, which she has clearly earned in the gym.

Paola’s dress had a low-cut sweetheart neckline and opaque bodice which turned short and sheer mid-thigh with an up-to-there slit. It also gave onlookers a glance at her toned abs with a sheer midsection.

The former reality TV star wore her long, dark tresses down and parted on the side with side-swept bangs for a dramatic effect and opted for a bold red lip to accentuate her plump pout.

She chose to go simple on the accessories, letting her dress and her famous curves speak for themselves.

Upon seeing the reel, Paola’s 1.1 million followers took to the comments section of her post to gush over her alluring look.

Paola’s admirers gush over her red carpet look

Another 90 Day Fiance franchise alum, Angela Deem from Season 2 of Before the 90 Days, told her friend, “That’s my Paola❤️❤️🔥🔥.”

Paola showed her gratitude and replied, “@ Love you, girl❤️ thank you for the support, hermosa.”

More adoring fans flooded the comments section, with one of Paola’s followers writing, “That dress looks amazing!!! Love how you’re having fun with it!!! True smiles are best smiles!!”

“Simply amazing and you look absolutely beautiful!😍,” penned another adoring fan while user @psychicmedium.trish left a slew of clapping hands and heart-eyed emojis to depict their adoration.

Paola didn’t geotag her location, but it was likely the Miami, Florida premiere of Day Shift, where actors Foxx and Franco showed up to plug their film on August 3, the same day Paola shared her post.

Day Shift, directed by J.J. Perry, begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, August 12.