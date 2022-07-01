90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield gets cheeky in yellow thong, teases bikini calendar

Paola sizzled in a cheeky yellow thong bikini. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield left little to the imagination and put her backside on full display in a yellow thong bikini.

Paola isn’t shy about flaunting her enviable curves and uses social media to show off the results of the hard work she puts in at the gym.

The Colombian-born beauty shared a steamy photo to Instagram this week that had her fans’ tongues wagging.

Paola Mayfield puts best buns forward in cheeky yellow thong

Paola’s Instagram share was simply captioned with the hashtag #beachphotoshoot. In the post, the professional wrestler posed atop a lifeguard’s station, donning a lacy, neon yellow thong bikini.

As she held onto the rails, with a “No Lifeguard On Duty” sign behind her, Paola positioned her backside towards the camera, putting her ample and toned glutes on full display in the cheeky photo.

Paola’s bikini top showed off a keyhole cut-out, showing off some of her tattoos on her back and shoulders.

Paola wore her long, dark hair down for the sunny photoshoot, geotagged in Bal Harbour, Florida, putting one arm behind her head as she gave her best serious, sultry gaze to the camera’s lens.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

As expected, Paola’s adoring fans took to the comments where they doted on the shapely Latina.

One of Paola’s followers joked, “I just died… this is my ghost typing. 😅,” which got a laugh out of Paola.

Others deemed Paola a “hot momma” and a “queen” in the comments and she showed her appreciation for the love she received.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola teases bikini calendar to 90 Day Fiance fans

One of Paola’s fans was curious whether she would consider doing a bikini calendar, given that she models so many on Instagram and has a body women envy and men gush over.

“Will you be putting together a calendar for next year, that would be incredible?” Paola’s fan asked.

She replied, “@fingernailclipper I should 🙃 all my ‘sexy’ pictures are going to brand army. The link is in my Bio.”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

A quick glance at Paola’s link in her bio shows her BrandArmy content. BrandArmy is a mainstream platform that doesn’t allow nudity or sexually explicit content, unlike its predecessor, OnlyFans.

Paola touts on her BrandArmy page: “Hi I am your girl Paola from Colombia. You might know me as the girl from a TV show a pro wrestler, fitness instructor, and nutrition coach. I hope you guys enjoy my content! Please don’t ask for nudes or anything crazy let’s keep it classic and sexy!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.