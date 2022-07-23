90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield flaunts toned abs in sheer crop top as she signs autographs for fans

Paola avoided a nip slip as she took some time to sign autographs for her fans. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield flaunted her impressive figure in a crop top and skintight jeans as she signed autographs for her fans.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, alongside her American-born husband Russ Mayfield, Colombian native Paola has parlayed her reality TV exposure into a professional wrestling career.

Under the stage name Paola Blaze, AKA The Dark Angel, Paola struts around the wrestling ring in her signature black fishnets and alien bun hairstyle paired with crop tops and booty shorts.

Over the weekend, Paola traveled to the Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, for a wrestling match. While at the event, Paola offered autographs to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram, Paola shared a carousel post with two photos from the event, which she captioned, “On Saturday, we sign autographs 🥰🥰🥰 I will be here until 3 pm,” and she was sure to thank the event’s host, Captains Corner Wrestling.

In the first slide in her post, Paola stood in a serious-faced pose as she popped one hip for the camera. The 35-year-old South American beauty opted for a sheer, lime green crop-top paired with a pair of light-washed denim jeans, looking like she poured herself into them.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield displays taut abs in sheer in lime green crop top and skintight jeans

Paola was clearly thinking ahead when she chose her outfit, as pasties could be seen underneath her nearly see-through top, which knotted just below her chest, showing off her chiseled abs.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador opted for a simple black rope necklace that draped down the front of her ensemble, and she wore her dark hair pulled half-up as it cascaded past her waist. As evidenced by a swipe right, Paola gave a smile to the camera in the second slide and popped one hand on her hip.

A variety of photographs sat before Paola on the table in front of her, ready for her adoring fans to snatch them up and have them autographed.

Paola Mayfield’s admirers appreciate her fan interaction

Judging by the comments section, some of Paola’s 1.1 million followers were sad they couldn’t make it in person for an autograph. One wrote, “Well damn now l wish l live in the states haha.”

Another one of Paola’s admirers let her know that her fans are thankful for her connecting with them: “Have a great day 🙂 Your fans appreciate you.”

“Awesome hon!!! Have a great time meeting your fans. Sure wish I lived closer. Have an amazing weekend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” read another comment from a fan who unfortunately missed out on the autograph opportunity.

Paola has proved once again that she appreciates her fans, and, no matter what she wears, she can turn any outfit into a tantalizing one.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.