90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield enjoys beach day in floral bikini with her sister, husband Russ Mayfield

Paola Mayfield rocks a colorful bikini. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield recently soaked up some sun on the beach in a stylish floral bikini while hanging with her sister and her husband, Russ Mayfield. The aspiring professional wrestler has been very busy with her new career, but she carved out some time to spend with her family.

Paola has been going through a very hard time since she found out about her mom’s battle with Alzheimer’s, which is now in the advanced stage.

Furthermore, their once-close relationship has taken a turn for the worst after her mom’s last visit to the U.S.

There was some miscommunication between Russ and her mom–who’s convinced Russ kicked her out of their home. However, Paola is still on good terms with her sister, and they recently spent a day enjoying the beach together.

Paola Mayfield enjoys beach day in floral bikini

The 90 Day Fiance star paused her busy wrestling career to spend the day with her family and she captured the moment with a sweet photo. Paola shared the photo on Instagram and she seemed very happy as she smiled at the camera.

The 34-year-old wore a wide-brimmed hat to protect her face from the sun, and the top of her colorful floral bikini could be seen in the photo as well. However, it seems Paola’s big smile was from spending time with her sister, who was also in the photo, along with Paola’s husband, Russ Mayfield.

“I couldn’t be happier to have you with mi hermana!” wrote the reality TV personality in her Instagram post.

Paola is always happy to spend time with her family–most of whom are in her home country of Colombia. Her mom is also back home and might be there for some time following her disastrous trip to the U.S several months ago.

Things are tense between Paola Mayfield and her mom

Earlier this year, the 90 Day Fiance star admitted to her Instagram followers that she wasn’t doing too well amid ongoing tensions with her mom.

Her last visit to the U.S did not go as Paola had hoped and it started with her mom getting confused at the airport and being held by airport security.

She then had to get accustomed to living in the RV with Russ, Paola, and their son Axel, but Paola noted her mom had a difficult time staying in the mobile vehicle.

However, things only got worse and during an interaction with Russ, Paola’s mom claimed he kicked her out of their home.

During the TLC star’s latest update, she revealed that things have not improved since her mom returned to Colombia.

“She hates us at this point,” said Paola who noted that she doesn’t know when her mom will pay them another visit.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.