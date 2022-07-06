90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield doesn’t know if she still loves husband Russ Mayfield

Does Paola Mayfield still love Russ Mayfield? Pic credit: TLC

Paola Mayfield is getting bashed after saying she doesn’t know if she still loves her husband, Russ Mayfield. The couple opened up about their marital woes on an episode of 90 Day Diaries, but they’re not getting much support from viewers.

Paola, now a professional wrestler, aired her grievances during a therapy session with Russ as they attempted to fix their rocky marriage. This is not the first time the Colombian native has opened up about her marital woes. In 2021, they separated for a while, but a few months later, they reconciled.

Unfortunately for the couple, their issues did not just disappear; now, they’re attempting to fix things by going to therapy.

Paola Mayfield doesn’t know if she still loves Russ Mayfield

Russ and Paola Mayfield appeared on the recent episode of 90 Day Diaries to give an update on their relationship; admittedly, things are not going well. The couple brought the TLC camera’s into their first therapy session, and Paola did not hold back her feelings about her husband.

“Recently, I’ve been asking for a divorce a couple of times,” confessed Paola, who noted that Russ didn’t take too kindly to that suggestion.

“He wants to fight for the marriage, but I’m getting to a breaking point… I don’t wanna keep fighting for this,” noted Paola, who later added, “I feel like I’m not sure if I love him still.”

One of the issues in their marriage is that they planned to live and travel in their RV, but Russ didn’t live up to his end of the bargain. Instead went back to his old job, which he admitted is his ‘”comfort zone.”

“Now we have this RV, and it’s just like this is not what I signed up for,” said Paola.

As for Russ, he admitted, “I really have lost a lot of who I am and where I stand and I know that I’m not following through with what I have promised her.”

Viewers have a lot to say about Russ and Paola Mayfield’s marriage

Viewers had a lot to say after the couple aired their martial issues on 90 Day Diaries and many people noted that they were not surprised.

“That man wants stability and she wants adventure. It’s always been their case,” said one Instagram user.

“I knew this would come. She never treated him right,” added someone else.

Some people chose sides and blamed Paola for their rocky marriage, like one commenter who claimed, “Paola has always bullied him!! Russ doesn’t even know who he is anymore!”

One person also wrote, “She always mistreated him, why are they still together?”

