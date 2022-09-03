90 Day Fiance: Paola and Russ Mayfield pack on the PDA as they continue to work on their marriage

Paola and Russ are working on their marriage. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola and Russ Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance fame are “trying” to work through their marital issues with a little PDA action.

Paola and Russ appeared as one of the first couples during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance. American-born Russ met Colombian beauty Paola while working in her native country.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their son, Axel, in January 2019.

Since their marriage, however, the pair has experienced quite a few snags. In 2021, Paola revealed that she and Russ were separated. However, in December of that same year, Paola announced that she and Russ were back together and working through their issues.

Paola shared an Instagram post with the caption, “We believe in second chances,” to commemorate them reuniting and giving their marriage another try.

Since then, rumors have swirled that the couple was still experiencing trouble in paradise. During the most recent season of 90 Day Diaries, Paola admitted that she and Russ were attending couples’ therapy sessions. However, she revealed that she wasn’t sure she wanted to continue to try and make it work.

“He wants to fight for the marriage, but I’m getting to a breaking point… I don’t wanna keep fighting for this,” Paola told viewers.

However, it looks as though things are good again between Paola and Russ, judging by her recent Instagram share.

Paola and Russ Mayfield pack on the PDA amid marriage struggles

Taking to the social media platform, where the professional wrestler boasts 1.1 million followers, Paola shared some snaps of herself and Russ packing on the PDA and letting her fans know they were giving their best efforts to stay together.

Paola shared a carousel post featuring several photos of herself and Russ canoodling for the camera, which she captioned, “We can always try 💖”

The photogenic couple sat outside for their impromptu photoshoot, with Paola positioned on Russ’ lap. Paola donned a silky, long-sleeved crop top and shorts paired with matching booties.

In the second snap, Russ and Paola gave closed-mouth smiles to the camera as she placed one hand on his head and Russ placed one hand on his wife’s derriere. Russ gave a big, toothy grin in the third slide and Paola had some fun in the last pic, throwing her head back and arching her back for the sweet photo.

Several of Russ and Paola’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates showed up in the comments to show them some love and support.

90 Day Fiance cast show Paola and Russ some love

David Toborowsky wrote, “❤️❤️always,” while his wife Annie Suwan left a slew of red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Speaking in her and Paola’s native language of Spanish, Anny Francisco told the fellow 90 Day Fiance star, “Legends [of] Season 1.”

Despite their marriage troubles, earlier this year Paola said that she and Russ had been “talking about” the possibility of adoption.

“I do want more kids but maybe an adoption,” Paola told Us Weekly. “That’s my biggest goal, to adopt this year or next year. I’m planning on [more babies] but not directly from me.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.