90 Day Fiance: Paola and Russ Mayfield enjoy family day at Disney World

90 Day Fiance couple Paola and Russ Mayfield paid a visit to The Happiest Place On Earth with their son Axel and Paola’s siblings.

As one of the OG couples from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, Paola and Russ have amassed millions of followers on social media where they often share tidbits of their lives with their fans.

That was the case recently when the Mayfields headed to Orlando, Florida to Walt Disney World, about an hour away from their home in Tampa.

Paola shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram which she captioned, “Axel’s and my sibling’s first-time @waltdisneyworld 🥰.”

In the first slide, Paola and Russ stopped to snap a selfie. Paola rocked a pair of square, oversized sunglasses while Russ donned a Hurley baseball cap, both of them smiling for the photo op.

Posing in front of Cinderella’s Castle, Paola and Russ snapped another joint photo. For their day at the park, Paola opted for a brown crop top and beige joggers while Russ wore a Hurley t-shirt to match his hat along with some gray athletic shorts.

The couple’s 3-year-old son joined his mama for a sweet snap in the next slide then posed with both of his parents in front of Cinderella’s Castle while seated in a stroller. Axel and Paola shared a couple more mother-son photos, along with a video of Axel planting a kiss on Paola’s cheek.

Paola recorded a video from her phone in the last slide, capturing herself, Russ, Axel, and her siblings as they enjoyed the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster ride.

Paola’s siblings are seeking asylum from their native Colombia

Paola recently lawyered up and hired an immigration attorney to represent her siblings to seek asylum. According to her attorney, “Paola’s siblings have a fear of persecution if they were to return to their native country, Colombia,” adding that they’ve “narrowly escaped harm to seek refuge and safety.”

Paola is a native of Colombia and met Russ while he was working as a field engineer in the oil industry while visiting her homeland. Paola came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, and she and Russ tied the knot in 2013 before welcoming their son, Axel, in 2019.

