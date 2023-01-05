90 Day Fiance OG couple Paola and Russ Mayfield looking for ‘fresh start’ in new home following split

Paola and Russ are starting fresh in their new Florida home. Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG couple Paola and Russ Mayfield are upgrading their living situation and getting a “fresh start.”

Despite a brief break in their marriage, Paola and Russ are ready to start over and recently moved from their RV into a four-bedroom home in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s the perfect place to actually … start again,” Paola says of her and Russ’ new home, which they share with their 4-year-old son, Axel.

Paola explained to In Touch that she purchased some land where she and Russ intend to build their dream home. “It’s a project that I wanted to do for so long, and [Russ is] supporting me 100%,” Paola said of eventually building a custom home.

But, in the meantime, they’re living in their new home while they wait to break land.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Colombian-born beauty explained that she and Russ relocated from Miami to Orlando because they needed a “change in environment.”

90 Day Fiance OGs Paola and Russ Mayfield are starting ‘fresh’ in their new Orlando home

Their new home has a pool and a jacuzzi, and with four bedrooms, Paola was able to give herself an office/sewing room where she sews her own wrestling gear.

When asked whether the new home has helped her and Russ improve their marriage, the TLC alum replied, “Definitely!”

Now that Axel has his own bedroom for the first time, Paola and Russ have more privacy.

Although they’re no longer living in their RV, Paola said she and Russ intend to keep it as an investment and to use it as their travel home.

Paola gave fans a tour of her and Russ’ new home

Paola recently shared a house tour on her YouTube channel, as seen below.

“Hi guys! I wanted to share with you our little new place,” Paola wrote in the caption. “It is still a little messy, but it is starting to look more like home!”

The professional wrestler shared footage of her office, complete with a mannequin for her wrestling attire, some modeling photos framed and lining her window sills, and her sewing machine across from her desk.

Three weeks earlier, Paola uploaded a video, taking her YouTube subscribers along as she and Russ picked out furniture for their new digs.

Last month, Paola sparked breakup rumors once again when she shared on Instagram that she moved into their new home, calling it “her” home. However, Paola’s recent interview proved that she and Russ are doing better than ever.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.