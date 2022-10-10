90 Day Fiance OG couple Paola and Russ Mayfield celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Paola and Russ celebrated nine years of wedded bliss. Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

Paola and Russ Mayfield, one of the original couples from 90 Day Fiance, are celebrating nine years of marriage.

During the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiance, viewers were introduced to Colombian-born Paola and her American love interest Russ.

Russ met Paola during a visit to her native country, and the two quickly fell in love. Soon, Paola was headed to the U.S. on a K-1 visa and the couple wed in front of TLC’s cameras in 2013. They welcomed their son, Axel, in 2019.

Although they’ve had some ups and downs in their marriage, Paola and Russ recently took to Instagram to commemorate their wedding day and acknowledge their struggles.

Paola posted first on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of herself and Russ canoodling for the camera. For the sexy photoshoot, Paola donned a taupe, off-the-shoulder crop top with a matching, high-waisted miniskirt, and above-the-knee, brown suede boots with a stiletto heel.

As Russ sat perched on a stool, Paola posed in front of her husband in several different positions. The Colombian beauty raised her leg in one shot as she and Russ stared into each other’s eyes at close range before looking at the camera with a sultry gaze. The photogenic couple shared a kiss in Paola’s last slide.

90 Day Fiance OG couple Paola and Russ Mayfield celebrate nine years of marriage

“Happy 9th-wedding anniversary amor @russ_mayfield,” Paola captioned her share. “I know it hasn’t been easy the past few years, but here we are! Cheers for more years to come!”

Taking to his own Instagram, Russ shared another pic from the photoshoot and captioned his post, “Happy 9th Wedding Anniversary @paola_mayfield, your drive and hard love is one of a kind and I am so grateful to have you in my life.”

Paola and Russ’ combined millions of followers took to the comments of their posts to send well wishes to the couple, including 90 Day Fiance fans and cast members alike.

Stacey Silva of the 90 Day Fiance franchise told the duo,” Happy Anniversary ❤ love you guys.”

Russ showed his appreciation for Paola’s share with a slew of emojis, and one of Paola’s fellow professional wrestlers wrote, “Awe! Happy anniversary you guys! Real love isn’t easy. And easy love isn’t real. ❤️”

Anny Francisco and Annie Suwan from the 90 Day Fiance franchise also took to the comments to show their fellow castmates some love for their anniversary.

Paola and Russ continue to work through their relationship struggles

Paola and Russ’ marriage looks to be on good terms these days, but it wasn’t always that way. Last year, Paola announced that she and Russ were separated. However, just a few months later, the couple was back on. Paola shared the news via an Instagram post, telling her fans, “We believe in second chances.”

During the most recent season of 90 Day Diaries, however, Paola admitted that she and Russ were attending couples’ therapy sessions and that she wasn’t sure she wanted to continue fighting for their marriage.

“He wants to fight for the marriage, but I’m getting to a breaking point… I don’t wanna keep fighting for this,” Paola revealed.

In August 2022, Paola’s rep released a statement regarding her marriage to Russ and acknowledged they were continuing to work through their issues.

“They are still together. They are just taking a break and going to therapy to work through the issues,” the statement read.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.