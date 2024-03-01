90 Day Fiance: Nicole Sherbiny speaks out to end violence against women following Mahmoud’s arrest

Amid the charges pending against her husband, Mahmoud Sherbiny, 90 Day Fiance personality Nicole Sherbiny is breaking her silence.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mahmoud was arrested on Wednesday, February 21, in downtown Los Angeles.

Details from Mahmoud’s arrest record showed that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alum was taken into custody on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Nicole was the alleged victim of the crime, but some outlets have reported that she was.

Now, Nicole’s recent Instagram activity may imply that she was, in fact, the injured party.

On Thursday, Nicole took to her Instagram Story to share a post uploaded by Musawah Movement, a “global movement for equality and justice in the Muslim family.”

Nicole shared a message about violence days after Mahmoud’s arrest. Pic credit: @nicole.sherbiny/Instagram

The post, originally shared on November 24, 2023 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – included a graphic with a quote that read, “Violence against women can never be justified in the name of Islam.”

Nicole’s husband, Mahmoud, is Muslim, and Nicole converted to Islam before they tied the knot.

Nicole Sherbiny shares a post condemning violence against women

The caption of the post began, “Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts. Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination.”

It continued, noting that violence is “never acceptable” in Islam, and pointed out that “the Qur’an sees marriage as a solemn bond (mithaq ghaliz) of trust, commitment, and mutual care.”

Nicole didn’t include her own caption in the Instagram Story share, allowing the graphic to speak for itself.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s hot-and-cold relationship played out in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship was certainly a tumultuous one, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers got a look at Mahmoud’s hot temper during the Season 4 Tell All.

When Mahmoud was confronted by his castmate, Gabe Pabon, for bossing Nicole around and “forcing” her to live a certain way, Mahmoud lost his cool and stormed off.

“Shut up, a**hole!” Mahmoud fired back at Gabe before ripping off his mic and refusing to film.

Part 2 of the Tell All saw Mahmoud during a heated scene with Nicole, who tried calming her husband down after the tense altercation with Gabe.

“I’m f**king on the camera now. I wanna see this f**king a**hole!” Mahmoud insisted, asking for trouble.

Mahmoud also displayed aggressive behavior toward Nicole, as shared in a screenshot from Merry Pants on Instagram.

During yet another heated argument, Mahmoud grabbed Nicole’s arm and held onto it as they exchanged words, leaving many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers feeling uneasy about their future.

90 Day Fiance fans will get a glimpse into their personal life next month when Season 8 of Happily Ever After? premieres and shows us what Nicole and Mahmoud were up to after Mahmoud arrived in America.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.