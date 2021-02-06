90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger’s daughter May looks so grown up in latest pic

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger dotes on her daughter May. Pic credit: @alwayssnicole/Instagram

90 Day Fiance veteran Nicole Nafziger seems to enjoy motherhood more these days. The longtime fiancee of Azan Tefou has been relatively quiet on Instagram lately and appeared to spend most of her time with her daughter May.

90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger’s daughter grew up fast

Time flies fast for Nicole Nafziger as her daughter May is now a big girl. The 90 Day Fiance star’s child seemed to grow up fast and fans are loving it.

Earlier this week, Nicole shared a candid photo on her Instagram story of May looking like a grown-up already. In the snap, May appeared deep in thought as she was watching something.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s daughter rocked a simple yet cute hairstyle. It also looked like she already grew out her bangs. May’s facial features definitely resemble that of Nicole’s, making her a mini-me of her mother.

It seems Nicole is still trying to make up for the lost time with May. Previously, the TLC celeb left her daughter for over five months, amid a pandemic, just to be with Azan Tefou in Morocco.

The 90 Day Fiance star drew flak over her untimely trip to reunite with Azan. Apparently, some think leaving May behind for a guy is just wrong on so many levels. Despite the criticism, Nicole maintained that her daughter is her number priority.

Is Nicole having baby fever?

Meanwhile, Nicole Nafziger seemed to have a baby fever as she doted on her niece. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of herself doing some auntie duties with the adorable little girl.

In the picture, Nicole appeared to enjoy feeding her niece early in the morning. By the looks of it, the two have a close relationship, which many find adorable.

Nicole’s latest photo with her niece sparked speculations that she’s hoping to have another child soon. This isn’t the first time the 90 Day Fiance alum showed interest in giving May a sibling.

Nicole has always been very vocal about her baby plans with Azan Tefou. However, it might take a while before it actually happens given their current situation.

90 Day Fiance: Is Nicole still with Azan Tefou?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou have been in a long-distance relationship for years now. The 90 Day Fiance couple had their fair share of ups and downs, some of which were documented on the show.

However, it looks like the two are currently taking a break from their romance. Both Nicole and Azan have been relatively mum about the real score between them.

It is also worth noting that the 90 Day Fiance pair has not talked about each other on social media. Azan, in particular, has been very active on Instagram lately but made no mention of Nicole at all.

