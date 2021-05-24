90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger posts adorable photo with her daughter May after being on a social media hiatus

Nicole Nafzinger posted a rare photo of her and her daughter May after being on a social media hiatus for two month Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafzinger posted a photo of her and her daughter May to Instagram after being on a social media hiatus for two months.

She used to be much more active on Instagram and posted many selfies with her daughter May. It is unclear why she stayed off social media for so long, but her followers and fellow castmates are glad she’s back.

Nicole’s relationship with her Moroccan man Azan was very tumultuous and played out over 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? with little progress being made of her moving to Morocco or Azan coming to America.

Nicole’s photo with May got a lot of attention

Nicole used to post pictures together with her daughter or selfies with positive affirmations on her Instagram, but the reason for her hiatus from social media remains unknown.

She posted a picture of her and May in a swimming pool looking very happy together with the caption, “Home (heart emojis).”

The photo got over 12,000 likes and 200 comments.

A few days earlier she posted a selfie with the caption, “Hi.” to mark her return to social media.

The same day she posted the picture with May she posted a video to her Instagram story of the two of them swimming and playing.

Nicole has been widely criticized for the way she acted and what she put May through while she was in a relationship with Azan, so to see a photo of her happy and in the States with May was something her fans wanted.

Nicole seems to be in a better place after 90 Day Fiance

While Nicole and Azan still follow each other on Instagram they no longer feature each other on their profiles or in any pictures. It has been speculated for a while that they have been broken up.

It is probably for the best if they are broken up for good because Nicole sacrificed a lot of money, time, and energy that she could have spent on her daughter on Azan. Not to say Azan was a bad guy, he tried his best to be there for Nicole, but they had too many differences that ended in many fights with Nicole as the instigator.

Nicole insisted that May call Azan “dad” so hopefully, she is over that confusion and Nicole can explore healthier relationships and not involve her daughter in her relationship too quickly or wildly.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.