90 Day Fiance newbie Vanja calls Bozo a ‘clown’ amid surprising relationship status

Vanja Grbic and Bozo Vrdoljak’s relationship has started off on the wrong foot.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbies are sharing their international love story this season on TLC.

Vanja, a Yugoslavian war refugee who became a United States citizen, met Bozo on a dating app during a trip to his native country, Croatia.

After months of building a relationship online, Vanja was excited to travel to Croatia to finally meet Bozo in person, but their meet-up was a major letdown for Vanja.

Vanja found out the hard way that she had traveled across the world for a man who had been giving her mixed signals all along.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For starters, Bozo ignored Vanja’s calls and texts at the airport. Then, once she arrived in Croatia, Bozo revealed that he just wasn’t that into her.

Bozo revealed that he felt really close to her, but only “in a friend way.”

Vanja takes aim at ‘Bozo the clown’ on social media

Following Sunday’s episode, Vanja spoke out about Bozo’s on-air behavior in her Instagram Stories.

The professional belly dancer shared a screenshot of Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio during a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

As the couple watched the scene in the airport when Vanja got upset that Bozo wasn’t answering her calls, they responded, “Oh, answer, you freaking clown!”

Vanja agrees with Kenny and Armando that Bozo is a “clown.” Pic credit: @thevanjagrbic/Instagram

Vanja added a caption above the screenshot, conveying that she agreed with the sentiment, writing, “My thoughts exactly 🤨.”

It appears that Bozo’s ex was a roadblock in his and Vanja’s relationship

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanja teased lots of “twists and turns” in her and Bozo’s storyline this season.

It appears that Vanja was telling the truth because some startling spoiler alerts have come to light regarding Bozo’s relationship status.

@merrypants on Instagram shared some photos from Bozo’s social media accounts and concluded that he and Vanja are no longer together based on the images.

According to the post, Bozo introduced his alleged new girlfriend, Rachelle, to his followers in March 2023.

Rachelle—an American from Montana who interestingly resembles Vanja—appeared in several of Bozo’s posts after Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days filming ended.

The most recent photo of Bozo and Rachelle was uploaded “well after filming” and depicts the two looking happy together.

Vanja discovers distressing news about Bozo’s ex on the next 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

It appears that Vanja wasn’t exaggerating when she promised 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers that TLC “saved the best [storyline] for last.”

A preview for next week’s episode shows even more turmoil in Vanja and Bozo’s relationship journey and seems to align with the fact that Bozo seems stuck on his ex.

In the clip, Vanja asks Bozo’s friends while out to dinner, “Is the ex-girlfriend still in the picture, or what’s happening?”

While the clip doesn’t share their responses, whatever they say doesn’t sit well with Vanja, who responds, “Such f***ing bulls**t!” before storming out of the restaurant.

As Bozo tries to follow Vanja on the street, she tells him, “Just don’t talk to me!”

Bozo continues to follow Vanja anyway, but she insists that he not speak to her as she breaks down in tears.

There is still plenty more to Vanja and Bozo’s storyline—next, we can’t wait to see Vanja’s reaction when she discovers that Bozo is unemployed and lives with his mom.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.