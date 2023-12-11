90 Day Fiance newbie Sam Wilson defends his appearance amid online criticism: ‘I look the way I look’

Sam Wilson has faced some harsh criticism online.

The 90 Day Fiance newcomer, 30, and his fiancee, Citra, 26, share their storyline on Season 10 of the TLC reality show.

In the latest episode, viewers watched as Citra finally arrived in the U.S. after being apart from Sam for two years.

Their reunion at the airport was emotional, as expected, but also infused with a bit of lighthearted humor.

Citra commented to Sam during an embrace, telling him with a laugh, “Look at your face!”

“Small, as you expected,” Sam replied.

Sam and Citra‘s brief mention of his “small” face indicated they’ve previously joked about it.

90 Day Fiance viewers berate Sam Wilson’s appearance on social media

Not only has Citra commented on Sam’s face, but so have 90 Day Fiance viewers, and not in a flattering or teasing way.

On X, formerly Twitter, Sam was met with some grating remarks from his critics based solely on his appearance.

One such critic included a GIF of a scene from the movie Beetlejuice when actress Geena Davis sat next to a man with a shrunken head.

Citra is right Sam does have a small face. She standing next to Sam looking like this scene from Beetlejuice 😂😂😂#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/AsrZGLMnPA — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) December 11, 2023

“Citra is right Sam does have a small face,” they wrote in their caption. “She standing next to Sam looking like this scene from Beetlejuice.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer uploaded a GIF of a woman looking confused as she tried to make sense of some mathematical problems.

Funny thing, Sam looks like 15 & 32 at the same damn time. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/7qfBtwOt5M — Char Jar 🇵🇸 (@CharnelJerome) December 11, 2023

In the caption, they took aim at Sam’s age and appearance and wrote, “Funny thing, Sam looks like 15 & 32 at the same damn time.”

“I don’t mean any harm but Sam looks like he’s still getting high..” read another Twitter user’s disparaging caption, referencing Sam’s drug-addicted past.

I don’t mean any harm but Sam looks like he’s still getting high.. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Az64eDyhyf — Desiree (@dezireme2) December 11, 2023

Another one of Sam’s critics uploaded a side-by-side shot including a side profile of the 90 Day Fiance newbie and Beavis from the MTV cartoon series Beavis and Butt-Head.

“I can’t unsee this,” read their caption.

It seems that Sam caught wind of the negativity circulating online concerning his appearance because he referenced it in a recent social media post.

Sam doesn’t seem bothered by the online negativity

Sam shared a selfie on his Instagram feed sporting a serious expression.

In the caption, the Missouri native wrote, “I look the way i look 🤷🏼‍♂️,” adding the hashtags #90daysfiance, #samandcitra, and #samandcitra90days.

Being on the receiving end of very public online criticism is never easy, but unfortunately, it comes with the territory.

Appearing on reality television often means that cast members are chastised for their looks, choices, and everything in between. Woefully, Sam is finding it out the hard way.

Luckily for him, Sam appears to be taking it all in stride.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.