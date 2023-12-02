90 Day Fiance newbie Sam reveals the secret he’s been hiding from Citra

Sam Wilson is about to make his 90 Day Fiance Season 10 debut.

We’re already eight episodes into this season of 90 Day Fiance, but we have yet to meet the newest couple, Sam and Citra.

But next week, during Episode 9, we’ll be introduced to Sam, a 30-year-old Missouri native who met Citra, a 26-year-old native of Indonesia, on a dating app.

In a preview for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, we learn that Sam has been keeping a secret from Citra that may affect their relationship.

90 Day Fiance shared a preview clip of Sam and Citra’s segment, in which Sam admits that he has a troubled past that Citra knows nothing about.

“I’ve been keeping kind of a secret from Citra, so I’m worried that when I tell her, and she tells her dad, he’s gonna forbid her from marrying me,” Sam reveals in the clip.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 newcomer Sam Wilson reveals his troubled past

So, what is Sam’s big secret? This 90 Day Fiance newbie suffered from drug addiction in the past.

Although Sam has been clean for about ten years, he worries that his past will come back to haunt him.

“Back when I was 15, I got addicted to pain medicine, and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years,” Sam admits.

“Being addicted to opiates… it makes you like a really cold, numb person. So I never had a real relationship that lasted, and it made life really hard,” Sam elaborates.

Although Sam has been clean and sober for a decade, he has admittedly fallen off the wagon more than once.

“And yeah, at times, that’s even been a struggle. I’ve relapsed a few times,” Sam shares.

“But now it’s more important than ever that I stay clean because my fiancee is coming soon,” he adds.

Sam’s fiancee Citra is bringing her father with her to America

Not only is Citra coming to America, but she’ll be accompanied by her father, which complicates their situation.

Citra’s father will only be in the U.S. for two weeks, so Sam won’t have much time to make a good impression on his future father-in-law.

Sam and Citra already got engaged during one of Sam’s visits to Indonesia to see Citra in her home country. But before they become husband and wife, he must receive Citra’s father’s blessing and be accepted by her family.

Assuming Citra’s family accepts Sam as her future husband, the couple will only have 90 days to tie the knot before Citra’s K-1 visa expires.

Between a secret past, being on a time crunch, and having to impress Citra’s family, Sam is facing a lot of pressure in his relationship, and we’ll get to watch it all unfold this season on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.