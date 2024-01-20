90 Day Fiance newbie Sam explains how ‘neglect’ affected his teeth and jaw amid online criticism

Sam Wilson debuted on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance and immediately faced online criticism.

The Missouri native isn’t shy about addressing comments about his appearance, particularly his face.

When his Indonesian fiancee, Citra, arrived in the U.S. on her K-1 visa, one of the first things she said to him at the airport was, “Look at your face!”

“Small, as you expected,” Sam replied, implying that Citra had made comments about the size of Sam’s face before.

Not only has Citra commented on Sam’s appearance, but so have 90 Day Fiance audiences.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sam’s critics have made fun of his jaw and his teeth, comparing him to Beavis from the MTV cartoon series Beavis and Butt-Head and assuming that he’s still using drugs.

Sam Wilson responds to haters and explains how his upbringing affected his appearance

Amid all the backlash online, Sam took to his Instagram feed to set the record straight about his teeth and jawline.

Sam uploaded several throwback pics of himself and some of his family members in the Instagram share.

In the caption of the carousel post, Sam explained that his upbringing was partly to blame for his appearance.

“Let me tell about my story so people can think before they speak,” Sam began his accompanying caption.

“Long story short my family didn’t have the best upbringing and parents fighting a lot, which i love them they did the best they could but sometimes we got neglected because of it,” he continued to explain.

“My teeth being one of them and yes I have bottom teeth I have this jawline from my dad side all of his family have the same jaws. I appreciate everyone who has my back and supports us.”

To conclude, Sam complimented Citra and attributed long filming hours to why he looks “bad” in some 90 Day Fiance scenes.

“Really lucky I got a wonderful woman at my side. Also i want to say that filming was long days and lot of stress so thats why we usually look bad in scenes,” Sam added. “Ask any of the cast about it 😅.”

Sam’s 90 Day Fiance Season 10 castmates encourage him to ignore the critics

Speaking of asking the cast about it, several of Sam’s 90 Day Fiance Season 10 castmates showed up in the comments section of his post to show their support.

Sophia Sierra urged Sam to “ignore the trolls,” while Rob Warne called his post “Facts bro.”

Devin Hoofman called Sam’s critics “losers online” while noting how “cool” he and Citra are.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 couple Anali Vallejos and Clayton Clark also expressed support for Sam.

Anali called out Sam’s enemies and, like Devin, commented on how “cool” Sam and Citra were.

Clayton called Sam a “good dude” and felt he didn’t need to explain anything to his haters.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.