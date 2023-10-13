90 Day Fiance newbie Nikki Exotika slams ‘obsessed ignorant trolls’

Nikki Exotika is getting a taste of reality TV stardom with a slew of negative comments from viewers.

However, the newest 90 Day Fiance star is clapping back, and she recently sent a stern message to the “obsessed ignorant trolls.”

She’ll have to do a lot of that because the season has only just begun, and already, people have a lot to say about the controversial newbie.

The 47-year-old was a topic of conversation during the premiere of Season 10, which featured her and boyfriend Justin, or rather Igor.

People were outraged when Nikki confessed that the young Moldovan was actually named Igor when she met him years ago.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, she decided to change his name to Justin since his real name reminded her of Frankenstein’s assistant.

That wasn’t the only shocker that caught viewers off guard. Nikki also confessed she didn’t tell Justin she was a transgender woman until two years into dating him.

Not surprisingly, people haven’t exactly embraced Nikki since her TLC debut, but she just clapped back at the critics who are sending nasty messages to her and Justin.

Nikki Exotica claps back at ‘obsessed ignorant trolls’

The 90 Day Fiance newbie posted a message on her Instagram Story, and in the words of Mariah Carey, she wants to know why you’re so obsessed with her.

She defended herself and Justin in a recent post, writing, “I’m gonna say this again and I really hope it sinks into the thick skulls of some of you obsessed ignorant TROLLS spewing HATE & LIES on both Mine and @justinmoldova pages! “

“WE WILL BLOCK YOU & DELETE YOUR OFFENSIVE COMMENTS! she continued. “We will NOT tolerate it! Please be KIND & RESPECTFUL!”

Nikki Exotica speaks out on Instagram. Pic credit: @nikkiexotika/Instagram

Meanwhile, it seems Nikki has been staying true to her word and deleting the nasty comments because there weren’t any to be found on her recent Instagram posts.

Nikki has 1.4 million followers on the platform, but her last two posts only have 25 comments each, and they’re all positive.

Nikki is enjoying her 90 Day Fiance fame

Despite the negativity that comes with being on the popular TLC show, Nikki is enjoying her 90 Day Fiance fame.

The self-proclaimed pop star had a party in NYC with her friends and family to celebrate the Season 10 premiere of the show.

She posted a slew of videos and photos from the red carpet event, including some snaps with her mom, who she praised in the post.

“There’s nothing better than having the Maternal Love ❤️ & Support from your Mother as a Trans 🏳️‍⚧️person🥰,” wrote Nikki. “My mom is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈🫶🏻🏳️‍⚧️community Love you so much mom.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.