90 Day Fiance: Natalie shares video showing her failed attempts at skating as she writes quote about ‘failure’

90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie Mordovtseva tries skating in her latest video. Pic credit: Discovery+

Natalie Mordovtseva is no stranger to social media, as she often uses it to stay connected to her fans.

The 90 Day: The Single Life alum has been exposing herself to new adventures and activities since her emotional split from Mike Youngquist, as she starts a new chapter in her life while living in Florida.

Now, newly single and dipping her toes into the dating pool for the first time in four years, she’s attempting to have fun while passing on some encouraging words to her supporters.

Natalie shows off her skating skills

In a recent Instagram post, Natalie shares a video with her fans while enjoying time at the skating rink.

Natalie can be seen inching along the edge of the rink on skates as she holds onto the wall for support and tries to prevent herself from falling. At one point, she’s down on her knees crawling until an employee helps her off the floor.

Eventually, she moves from the rink to the carpeted floor and playfully dances as the song Sway from Michael Buble plays. Despite her skate struggles, she is smiling and laughing the whole time, appearing to enjoy herself.

She captions her post with a message that reads, “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” The inspirational quote was made by Winston Churchill, whom she also mentions in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Life after 90 Day Fiance

Since she completed filming 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie has continued to live in Florida, where she says she’s enjoying dating and trying new things.

At the Tell All special for the show, she revealed that she suffered from depression, which led to her gaining weight while living in Washington with her husband, Mike. Since their separation, she has been working to find herself again.

In that same episode, fans learned that the couple was still officially married, but Mike planned to file divorce papers soon. He continued to support Natalie financially despite their separation and her moving to another state. However, once he discovered she was dating other people, he cut her off, which upset her.

Natalie also learned that the paperwork to change her green card status was never completed, which was devastating for her. She had no idea that the papers were never filed and accused Mike of bringing her to America and leaving her with nothing.

Since the show aired, she hasn’t spoken about her green card status or given an update on her divorce from Mike. As she adjusts to her new single life in Florida, she is supporting herself through modeling and could possibly return to the 90 Day franchise for a new season of The Single Life.

90 Day: The Single Life is streaming on Discovery+