90 Day Fiance: Natalie says she will find a way to stay in the US

Now that Natalie and Mike broke up officially at the Happily Ever After? Tell All, Natalie’s ability to stay in the US is in jeopardy and she said she will try to find a way to stay.

It was revealed that Mike is still supporting Natalie financially even though she moved out months ago and is living across the country in Florida. He vowed that he would cancel Natalie off his cards and she would be on her own with money.

Natalie is also still in the probationary period of getting her green card, and not being with Mike disqualifies her to stay in the US under that K-1 marriage visa.

Natalie Mordovtseva wants to stay in the United States despite the breakup from Mike Youngquist

At the end of the Tell All, Natalie thanked Mike for letting her go and said, “Where am I going to live? I don’t know. Maybe I will move to Ukraine. Maybe I find way to stay here.”

Natalie was attacked on stage by her castmates and told she should go back to Ukraine if she is no longer with Mike and that if she doesn’t leave, it looks like she used him for a visa.

Natalie left her elderly mother behind in Ukraine and has not been back to visit since the breakup. In fact, she didn’t even tell her mom about the breakup until the Tell All.

Natalie Mordovtseva is still in the United States

Natalie is still in the US and has been very active on social media showing off her various plastic surgeries, most notably laser lipo on her stomach and under the chin area. She has also been busy hanging out with fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

It is rumored that Natalie will be on Season 2 of The Single Life and has already begun filming. She was recently spotted in Florida with a camera crew at the beach.

Jovi called Natalie out by revealing he and Yara hung out with her in New Orleans and Natalie brought a mystery man to the dinner.

It remains unclear how Natalie is actually able to stay in the United States but that will most likely be revealed if she is in fact appearing on The Single Life.

