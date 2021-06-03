90 Day Fiance: Natalie reveals whether she will get an OnlyFans

Natalie revealed how she feels about potentially getting into OnlyFans during an Instagram live session Pic credit: TLC

Natalie did an Instagram live where she addressed the question she has been asked about whether she will start an OnlyFans.

The repeated inquiries from fans on Cameo asking her to create OnlyFans adult content was the catalyst for Natalie’s revelation.

She said that she would not ever be doing OnlyFans and reiterated to her fans that Cameo is for personalized PG videos and messages for people on special occasions.

Many of the stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise have capitalized on their popularity through OnlyFans and supporters who think Natalie is beautiful were hoping she would be the next up on the platform.

Natalie is tired of people asking her about OnlyFans

Natalie has been in the 90 Day Fiance spotlight for years now and has amassed a large following of supporters who admire her beauty and want to see her make content for OnlyFans.

Natalie, however, made it clear that she has no interest in ever doing OnlyFans and wants people to stop asking her, especially through the Cameo app.

Natalie said the Cameo app is for birthday and anniversary celebrations, pep talks, and for special occasions to make people happy, not for people to ask her about OnlyFans.

She requested that people, “stop writing me about that over Cameo because it’s strange.”

Natalie said that she is not going to do OnlyFans and wants people to stop asking her about it over Cameo Pic credit: @u/ashtonkechamall/Reddit

Natalie has been promoting her health and wellness

Natalie recently traveled to Florida where she had laser liposuction done to her stomach and under-chin areas and said she would be going back for skin tightening. Natalie admitted during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All that she had her lips done previously.

Natalie also said that she will be sharing more about her new diet and exercise routines with fans and she is looking forward to living healthier.

The cat has been out of the bag that Natalie is single now after her relationship with Mike didn’t work out. She is slated to be one of the new participants on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Her appearance on the current airing of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is focused on the deterioration of her relationship with Mike.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.