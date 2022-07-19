90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva wears a cleavage-baring dress to celebrate her birthday

Natalie Mordovtseva celebrates her birthday. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Natalie Mordovtseva recently turned 38 and she celebrated the occasion in style.

The Ukrainian native, who currently resides in Florida, partied the day away with her friends and she gave her followers a sneak peek of the birthday party that was held over the weekend.

Natalie looked happier than ever in a post shared on Instagram where she asked her followers for advice and admitted that she’s getting older — but not wiser.

The TLC star wore a cleavage-baring dress in the video where she opened up about having her first ever birthday party hosted alongside her friend who was also seen in the snippet.

Natalie has been living her best life since her split from Mike Youngquist. The estranged couple is not officially divorced but called it quits soon after tying the knot.

During her relationship with Mike, she lived in Sequim, Washington, and made no secret of the fact that she didn’t like the small, quiet town.

Now she’s enjoying her life in Florida and just celebrated her first birthday party.

Natalie Mordovtseva shows cleavage in a deep-cut dress

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star chose a deep-cut floral dress for her birthday celebration and showed off a lot of cleavage. The white dress had splatters of color on the design and featured a layered bottom with a plunging neckline at the top.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Natalie wore her long hair in a middle part with tight curls cascading down her shoulders.

“Thank you for being with me through all my journey!” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Hosting my birthday with @veraroden87 Having [a] wonderful time with wonderful people.”

Let me tell you this: I’m getting older, not wiser,” she continued. “Any advice for a 38-year-old? Please, I really need it. It is official. I am 38.”

Natalie has turned into quite a party host as it wasn’t long ago she hosted another soiree at the same location she just held her birthday party.

Natalie Mordovtseva enjoys her birthday celebration

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared another video on Instagram showing a snippet from her birthday celebration.

“My video from my birthday will be out on YouTube tomorrow,” she wrote. “Thank you for your birthday wishes.”

The short snippet showed Natalie and her friends enjoying the party. One clip showed her cutting the pink and white birthday cake with floral details while another cake was laid out on the table as well.

Another clip showed the TLC star with a big smile on her face as she held a bouquet of red roses.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.