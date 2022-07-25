90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva struts in lace-up white swimsuit

Natalie Mordovtseva strutted her stuff in a white lace-up bikini. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva loves showing off that she is comfortable in her body on social media, and she has also touted her curves on the show.

Natalie’s confidence and sex appeal were apparent in a recent video she shared wearing a lace-up white one-piece while strutting on a dock.

To enhance her figure, Natalie has had laser lipo and skin tightening done to several areas of her body.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian native has been living her best life in Florida and loves flaunting her new life without her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

Natalie appeared with Mike on both Season 7 and 8 of 90 Day Fiance before the end of their marriage took place on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, Mike has appeared on 90 Day Diaries, and Natalie was a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie Mordovtseva shared a flirtatious video with 90 Day Fiance fans

Natalie shared a video on Instagram that began with her posing with her back toward the camera. She then turned around and started walking on her toes while feeding herself grapes with one hand while holding a drink in a chalice with the other.

Over the video, a caption prompted, “Watch to see how my day ended….”

She then approached a chair around a fire pit in that same grape and chalice walking on toes manner before a bunch of kids swarmed into the video and started wanting her attention.

Natalie’s caption to the video read, “Enjoying my life!”

Natalie has since made the cover image of her backside in the one-piece her profile picture on Instagram. She has also worn that one-piece in videos before.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are not officially divorced yet

During the Tell All for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers discovered that Mike had not filed for Natalie’s adjustment of status for her green card.

However, Natalie still lives in the US despite breaking up with Mike only six months after their wedding. Many people in the 90 Day audience called for her to go back to Ukraine before the war broke out.

When Mike was on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, viewers learned that he still had not filed for divorce, but he did consult with a lawyer during the episode.

