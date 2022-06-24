90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva strikes a pose on her red Cadillac in daisy dukes

Natalie Mordovtseva rocks daisy dukes. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva posed for a photo while clad in daisy dukes and a T-shirt after running into some car trouble — although people are not exactly buying that story.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star claimed on Instagram that she had issues with her Cadillac and got help from an auto dealer.

However, after she shared the post, people started to dissect the message and seemed to think Natalie made up the story to advertise the company.

Natalie Mordovtseva poses on her red Cadillac in daisy dukes

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a recent post, and she’s already getting backlash.

Natalie posed beside her shiny red Cadillac parked in from an auto dealer, and in the post, she spoke of having car trouble and that the company came to her rescue.

The reality TV personality struck a sexy pose in her daisy dukes as she leaned forward while touching one of her legs. She paired the jean shorts with an oversized T-shirt and white sneakers.

“My car wouldn’t start so I looked up a local mechanic. I found Hummel Tire and Auto. They are owned and operated by WOMEN! They have GREAT REVIEWS all over the internet so I decided to give them a try,” wrote Natalie in the Instagram post.

She raved about the great work done by the company and claimed they “found out that my struts were coming apart. One was not even attached to the fender anymore. I could have gotten in an accident!”



Critics call out Natalie Mordovtseva over social media post

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has since tagged the company as a paid partner in her post, but before that, there wasn’t much acknowledgment that it was an ad.

After Natalie shared the post, people quickly slammed her story and suggested that the car trouble story was a ruse to promote the auto dealer.

“You should probably remove the quotations before posting an AD lol. This reminds me of when Scott from Kardashians posted an ad with the instructions on what to say,” wrote one commenter.

“Key part left out of the story, ‘paid partnership,'” added someone else.

“One critic also added, “You’re getting paid to say that.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Several commenters also noted that Natalie’s story about the “strut” and “fender” didn’t make any sense.

“Struts are never attached to the fender!” said one social media user.

“I don’t know a lot about cars, but I do know struts won’t keep a car from starting,” added another.

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

“Are struts attached to the fender?” questioned one commenter.

Someone else answered that question and added, “I’m pretty sure struts are not connected to the fender.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.