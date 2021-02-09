90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva sparks breast implant rumors in latest swimsuit pic

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva faces boob job rumors. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva is being accused of getting a boob job. This is after she shared a racy photo of herself showing off her ample chest.

Mike Youngquist’s fiancee is one of the many cast members who are facing plastic surgery rumors. But unlike some of them, the Ukrainian beauty has remained mum about it. Did she really get breast implants?

90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva basks in the sun with her dog

Natalie Mordovtseva just took a much-needed break with her adorable husky, Nymeria. The 90 Day Fiance alum is seen basking in the sun as she bonded with her furry friend.

By the looks of it, Natalie was at a beach, enjoying a sunny weather. Mike’s fiancee shared a photo of their bonding moment on Instagram, which many find adorable.

In the snap, the 90 Day Fiance star beamed next to her dog as she rocked a one-piece printed swimsuit matched with a white cap.

“Nymeria loves sunny weather,” Natalie wrote with a matching sun emoji.

Natalie accused of getting implants

But what really caught the attention of many was Natalie Mordovtseva’s noticeably bigger bosom. The 90 Day Fiance star proudly flaunted her chest area, which definitely looked more defined than before.

This led to speculation that Mike Youngquist’s longtime partner had a breast augmentation procedure recently. Many were quick to point out the obvious difference and bluntly asked her about it.

One commenter noted that her boobs didn’t look that big on 90 Day Fiance. Another one mocked Natalie for supposedly getting silicone inserted in her body despite being health-conscious.

Some even went as far as accusing her of being pregnant thus the change in her bust size. Natalie has yet to respond to such claims.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva gets asked about a rumored boob job on her IG comments section. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Is Natalie still with Mike Youngquist?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Natalie Mordovtseva is still with Mike Youngquist. The 90 Day Fiance couple has a rather complicated relationship, even before Natalie set foot in America.

They are the complete opposites of each other and fans witnessed how they both struggled to make things work.

Natalie and Mike haven’t talked about each other on their social media pages, which intensified talks that they are no longer together. Both have not appeared on each other’s Instagram updates as well.

However, it is worth noting that they currently appear on 90 Day Fiance so it’s likely they have a non-disclosure agreement with them.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.