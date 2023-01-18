90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva shows off glowing skin in bodysuit and high-waisted jeans

Natalie Mordovtseva talks about her glowing skin. Pic credit: TLC

Natalia Mordovtseva showed off her glowing skin on social media and shared details on how you can get the same results.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted a snap after getting all dressed up to promote the company responsible for her “good skin.”

The short snap showed a bright-eyed Natalie staring intently into the camera while sitting on a green suede couch with a vase of pink flowers on a side table.

She opted for a natural-looking foundation to allow her skin to take center stage, but she went heavy on the bronzer and intensified her eyes with black eyeliner.

The Ukrainian native played up the naturally glam look with peachy nude matte lipstick.

Natalie’s curly blonde hair hung loosely down her back as she showed her best angles in the short video.

She captioned the post in part, “A woman is like a flower, 🌷and she should glow.”

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared the video on Instagram, showcasing her beautiful skin as part of a collaboration with @cosmetology_la_med_esthetic_1.

Natalie promoted a beauty booster in her post and attributed that to her glowing skin after getting the beauty treatment done by the company.

The TLC personality shared many details with her 337k Instagram followers about her experience with using the beauty booster, sharing that it provides “an immediate subtle plumping” of the skin.

However, she also noted that in the weeks and months after the treatment it “provides dermal regeneration, improvements and strengthening of the extracellular matrix, and a collagen-boosting effect.”

Natalie said the final results are tighter and more hydrated skin, as well as a smoothing effect that reduces the appearance of wrinkles. She also shared her code, “NATALIE’S-CHOICE- 15,” which gives users a discount of 15% off.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva stuns in a black bodysuit

The 90 Day Fiance star looked quite chic in her promotional video, not only showing off glowing skin but a stylish outfit as well.

She opted for a black turtleneck bodysuit with long sleeves that clung to her body and highlighted her small waist. Natalie paired the simple top with light blue denim pants.

The TLC personality showcased some of her best poses in the clip–though some of her Instagram followers were not impressed.

“That attempt at posing was rather ridiculous lol,” one critic bluntly stated.

“You are trying to hard relax the beauty is there already,” added someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Haha this looks ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, another user added, “You look possessed.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Despite some negative comments, it’s highly unlikely that Natalie will let any of that affect her.

There were lots of complimentary messages from her supporters as well, and Natalie has responded to many of them. However, she’s not one to clap back at haters, no matter how nasty they can sometimes be.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.