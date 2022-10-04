90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva shows off fit body in tie-dye workout gear

Natalie Mordovtseva modeled a flattering workout set. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have learned over the seasons and spinoffs that Natalie Mordovtseva has been within the franchise that she thinks very highly of herself and feels good about the way she looks.

The confidence Natalie is known for was front and center for a recent promotion she did for activewear.

In the Instagram post, Natalie stood with her back against a gray wall as she modeled blue tie-dye leggings with a matching sports bra.

Natalie posed with one leg bent, a hand floating with a semi-fist and the other arm bent with her hand behind her blonde hair.

Natalie’s fit body looked killer in the body-hugging outfit.

In the caption, Natalie used a quote to remark, “‘When you run fast 💨 make sure you’re wearing a stylish and sexy active wear 🏃…'”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

90 Day: The Single Life viewers have criticized Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie is currently a cast member for the second season in a row on 90 Day: The Single Life, and her wild behavior has been getting trolled by viewers.

Specifically, critics have taken aim at Natalie for trying to move fast in her new relationship with a man named Josh, who Natalie began seeing on Season 2 of The Singel Life.

Her aggressive pursuit has been slammed because she decided to sleep with him very quickly despite her claim that she only sleeps with men she considers would be the father of her kids.

Secondly, Natalie’s intense desire to get Josh to be in a committed relationship with her and talk about having kids with her has been judged harshly after only being on a few dates with him.

Natalie’s consistent questioning of Josh’s authenticity also garnered her blowback as well, with one critic with a popular notion saying, “For someone who brings nothing, nada to the table, Natalie has got a lot of expectations.”

Natalie Mordovtseva is still married to Mike Youngquist

Natalie married her now-estranged husband Mike Youngquist on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and the couple’s tumultuous six months of marriage was highlighted on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

Natalie left Mike during that season and has since moved to Florida and started a life there.

Technically, she and Mike are still married, and Mike claimed during the Season 2 of The Single Life Tell All to have not filed Natalie’s adjustment of status for her green card. Natalie has not confirmed what her green card status is, and neither has Mike since.

Mike’s mom has urged Mike to get a divorce, and he has consulted a lawyer but has not gone through with it yet, and his reasons for that are unclear.

Mike is Natalie’s third marriage.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.