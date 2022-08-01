90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva shows off dance moves in busty bikini, high heels

Natalie Mordovtseva shows off her dance moves. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva showed off her dance moves in a sexy video shared on social media, and while she’s not a pro dancer, she gets props for just having fun with it.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star seems to be having a lot of that lately, and she’s been sharing her every move on Instagram and YouTube.

Natalie, who hails from Ukraine, has been living in Florida for quite some time after her split from her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. During their marriage, we never saw the 38-year-old as happy and excited as she’s been lately.

Their relationship was riddled with problems, and it was clear that Natalie didn’t enjoy living in the isolated woods of Sequim, Washington.

Since the pair broke up, we’ve seen a completely different side of Natalie’s personality. Known for being a Debbie downer and a constant complainer during her years on the show, now she’s outgoing and enjoying every bit of life.

Furthermore, she uses social media to spread positivity and has figured out a way to ignore the hate she receives— except for an occasional clap back in response to the trolls.

All in all, the TLC cast member has come a long way since we first met her, and now even some of her haters have taken a liking to her quirky persona.

However, whether you love or hate her, Natalie is not letting that stop her from enjoying life.

Natalie Mordovtseva in plunging purple bikini and stilettos

In a recent video posted on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star turned her hallway into a dance floor and busted out some moves for her followers.

Natalie was dressed for a fun pool day with her friends, who joined her in the video clad in their swimsuits.

The Ukrainian native opted for a one-piece swimwear that showed off lots of cleavage due to the plunging neckline. The high-cut purple item also had a lace-up feature in the front, and Natalie paired the outfit with high heels and a colorful coverup.

Natalie Mordovtseva does a sexy dance with her friends

In the video, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star struck a pose before walking toward the camera with both hands on her hip. She did a sexy dance and bent down to the floor and then back up.

The video then cuts to Natalie, and two of her friends posing in front of a mirror and showing off their best moves as one of the women captures the moment on camera.

“Girls. How often do you hang out with your besties?” questioned Natalie in the caption of her post.

However, our question is, what do you think of Natalie’s dance moves?

