90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva shimmers in silver gown and shares excitement for new season

Natalie Mordovtseva is ready for the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, as expressed in a recent post on social media.

The Ukrainian native shared a photo clad in a shimmery gown as she promoted Season 3, which is set to kick off in a few days.

The spinoff brings together cast members from previous 90 Day Fiance shows that are now single, and cameras follow the cast as they try their luck at dating again.

Last season things didn’t work out too well for Natalie despite some seemingly decent prospects early on in the show. It didn’t take long before Natalie realized she wasn’t on the same page with any of her dates.

The 37-year-old has made it clear that she’s ready to get married and start a family, but so far, she hasn’t found the right one.

Only months ago, Natalie was on that path after marrying boyfriend Mike Youngquist after several years of dating on and off. However, a few months after they tied the knot, the couple split for good, and Natalie was a single woman again.

Now she’s making another attempt at finding love, and judging by her excitement about the new season, Natalie might have finally found the one. We’ll have to wait and see if she was lucky in love, but the wait won’t be for much longer.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva strikes a pose in a high slit dress

The 90 Day Fiance star found a stylish way to promote the new season in a dramatic floor-length dress.

Natalie posted a photo on Instagram, clad in a sparkly silver gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit as she posed for the professional image.

The reality TV personality had her long blond hair in tight curls flowing down her shoulders as she placed one hand on her thigh in one image. In another photo, she extended one leg as her ice blue eyes stared into the camera, accented by smokey-eyed makeup and pink lipstick.

Natalie allowed the shimmery gown to take center stage as she went without jewelry, adding only high heels to complete the ensemble.

“Exited for a new season 🤩🤩🤩,” she captioned the post.

Natalie Mordovtseva shows legs in a gold dress

The 90 Day Fiance star posted another glamorous photo on Instagram, this time promoting a Dior fragrance. However, it was her stylish outfit that caught our attention.

Natalie wore a silky yellow-gold dress with spaghetti straps in a clip that showed her sitting on the floor holding a wine glass.

She added a long necklace and sheer gloves to her ensemble as she promoted the perfume.

In another clip, Natalie held the bottle of Dior in both hands and shared her sentiments for the fragrance in her caption writing, “I am in love…”

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.