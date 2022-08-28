90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva shares throwback photo with Mike Youngquist for independence message

Natalie Mordovtseva addresses Ukraine’s Independence Day with a throwback photo. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance met Natalie Mordovtseva during Season 7 when she began her relationship with Mike Youngquist.

The Ukraine native started a new life in Washington with Mike despite not being very fond of his hometown.

The two struggled to solidify their relationship due to arguments about finances, living arrangements, and even interfering family members.

Despite their differences, Mike and Natalie stayed together and even started going to counseling to help save their relationship.

In the end, the two realized they just weren’t a good fit for one another and decided to separate. Their split was messy and emotional, but it seems that Natalie is now able to focus on the good that came from their union.

In a social media post, she shared a photo taken with Mike highlighting how their meeting has impacted her life.

Natalie Mordovtseva shares a throwback pic with Mike Youngquist

Natalie recently acknowledged the Independence Day of Ukraine with a post on Instagram. The post included a throwback photo of herself and Mike shortly after they met in person for the first time.

Text added to the photo explained why the picture was significant. It read, “Today 7 years [ago] I had responded to this guy: ‘Thank you for you good wishes to my country!’ And it had changed my life forever…”

Natalie’s words referenced how she first met Mike online and the message he initially sent her which led to the beginning of their relationship.

She continued with her message in the caption of her post. She wrote, “Today is an Independence Day in my country Please wish my Ukraine to have her freedom not only in Wikipedia pages … SLAVA UKRAINI.”

Natalie’s words also made reference to the war in Ukraine as she shares her hope that her country will soon be free.

Natalie Mordovtseva returns to 90 Day: The Single Life

Once Natalie and Mike’s relationship ended, she landed a spot on another 90 Day Fiance spinoff show. On 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie shared her journey to begin dating again as she started a new life now living in Florida.

Natalie joined the show in Season 2 where she went on multiple dates hoping to find love again. Recently, the show announced the cast for Season 3 and fans of Natalie will be happy to know she will be returning.

This season, Natalie will open up about her struggles with intimacy and overcoming past traumas that have prevented her from getting close to someone new.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.