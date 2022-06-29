90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva is becoming ‘less tolerant of toxic people’

Natalie Mordovtseva is tired of toxic people. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva is constantly getting bashed on social media but she’s growing tired of it. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a recent message and noted that she’s becoming less tolerant of toxic people.

Natalie also asked her followers to share their dreams and aspirations with her in the post and she got a slew of positive responses.

This might be the first time that Natalie’s comment section wasn’t littered with naysayers criticizing her for one thing or another. It has become quite the norm for people to pick apart everything she posts on social media but her latest message resonated with many.

Natalie Mordovtseva is becoming ‘less tolerant of toxic people’

The TLC cast member is no stranger to backlash — after all, she is a reality TV star. The 35-year-old was never embraced or well-liked by viewers as her relationship with Mike Youngquist played out onscreen over the past few years.

Viewers quickly grew frustrated with the ill-matched pair and their tumultuous relationship and were shocked when they tied the knot on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The marriage was short-lived and the pair have since parted ways and are now living separate lives.

The Ukrainian has settled in Florida and seems to be enjoying her new life. However, she’s growing tired of the negative comments she still receives from people who didn’t like her behavior on the show.

In a recent Instagram post, Natalie noted, “I’m becoming less and less tolerant of toxic people, excess stuff, and all the unnecessary stress. I’m tired.”

“I just want to live surrounded by dreams, creative work, and happy interesting people and I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” she added.

Natalie Mordovtseva gets personal with her followers

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got personal with her Instagram followers in the post and said she cared about their opinions and wanted to hear from them.

Alongside the photo, which showed Natalie in a skimpy outfit, she urged people to share their dreams with her in the comment section.

“My dear followers I do care about your opinions. We all connected with each other on some subconscious level,” wrote Natalie. “Because we want mostly the same basic things from life.”

“I would like you to write in your comments about your dreams and let’s make them happen let’s manifest them together,” she added.

After sharing the post, many people shared their life goals as Natalie requested and others commended her for the positive post.

“What a beautiful sentiment. Here’s to manifesting a beautiful life,” wrote one person.

“Don’t listen to the haters,” added someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “Cheers for the positive uplifting souls” while someone else told the TLC star to “stay true” to herself.

