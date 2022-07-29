90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva in low-cut floral dress shares what makes her happy

Natalie Mordovtseva in a low-cut floral dress. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva has been living her best life since she moved to Florida and now she’s ready to find her happiness.

The stylish 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a recent post on social media in a deep-cut floral dress and asked her followers to share what makes them happy.

Natalie appears to be happier than ever since she split from her husband Mike Youngquist and left their home in Sequim, Washington.

We rarely ever saw the Ukrainian native with a smile on her face throughout her relationship with Mike after she arrived in the U.S in hopes of marrying him.

It was an odd match as the couple didn’t appear to have much in common and that became even more apparent when they lived together.

Another point of contention even before they tied the knot was Mike’s mom. She and Natalie got off on the wrong foot from the very beginning and things continued to go downhill from there. Despite all the red flags, Natalie and Mike tied the knot, and months later no one was surprised when they split.

Since then, Natalie has moved to Florida and it seems a much better fit for the outgoing reality TV personality.

Natalie Mordovtseva wears a low-cut floral dress

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a post on Instagram and asked her followers to share in the comments all the things that make them happy.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the clip, Natalie was stylishly dressed in a long floral dress with a low-cut neckline as she sipped tea from her cup, while a woman stood behind her, putting the final touches on her long curly hair.

Natalie also wore a long necklace and matching ring with stones the same color as her eyes. It seems she was getting glammed up for a special occasion because her makeup was also beautifully done.

The 38-year-old made the peace sign before showing off her hairdo, worn in a middle part, cascading down her shoulders.

The clip then showed Natalie standing in front of a table that had a huge vase filled with pink roses. The TLC star pulled out a rose and smelled the fragrance as the video ended.

Natalie Mordovtseva shares what makes her happy

“What makes you happy? Please write in [the] comments” noted Natalie in the caption, urging her Instagram followers to open up.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star also shared a few of the things that make her happy in the hashtags of her post.

She listed “happiness, simplicity, and honesty,” and not surprisingly, Natalie also listed “love” as one of the things that make her happy.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.