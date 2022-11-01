90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva in biker shorts and leather jacket boards a plane

Natalie Mordovtseva looked killer in a black outfit while showing off her travel day. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva likes to show off her outfits and a recent video captured her flirty and stylish side.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian took the video of herself on a plane as well as along her route of travel.

In the filtered video, Natalie wore her curly blonde hair down and full as she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup while showing that she was seated in a window seat on a plane.

Natalie was sporting a leather jacket with a black shirt underneath, which could also be seen in the next clip where Natalie was riding an escalator.

From that view, onlookers could see that Natalie paired the black shirt and jacket combo with biker shorts and white tennis shoes.

Natalie’s selfie video then cut to her walking before it showed four big bags of luggage stacked on top of each other.

Natalie Mordovtseva flexed for the camera while traveling

The ending clip showed Natalie in what appeared to be a passenger shuttle or van as she posed with her hand bent behind her head before she seemed to move her gaze forward and talk to someone.

In the caption, Natalie wrote, “Just ordinary day 😜🤷‍♀️😂.” She then dropped a hashtag of her own name.

Natalie did not elaborate on where she was going or her purpose for traveling.

Natalie is a 90 Day Fiance franchise alum

Natalie first appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with her now-estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

That season, Mike traveled to Ukraine to spend time with Natalie and make their relationship more solid, however, they left on a sour note — but Mike had filed the K-1 visa already.

Mike and Natalie were featured again on Season 8 of the flagship series after Natalie’s visa was approved and she arrived in America. She and Mike had a very tumultuous 90 days all the way to the ninth hour but ended up tying the knot.

They then appeared on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where their breakup was captured after just six months of marriage.

Natalie has since moved to Florida and has been a cast member on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Mike has made appearances on 90 Day Diaries and The Single Life viewers will watch him and Natalie reconnect this season.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.