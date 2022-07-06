90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva hosts pool party in plunging white swimsuit

Natalie Mordovtseva hosts a pool party in a white swimsuit. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva had an eventful weekend celebrating the Fourth of July. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed her patriotic spirit in a white bikini with a plunging neckline as she hosted a pool party.

Natalie shared a video on social media showing off her long legs alongside her friend who opted for a sparkly blue and white swimsuit to celebrate the occasion.

The women had big smiles on their faces in the clip as they dished about having a pool party and promised to share more with their followers.

Natalie Mordovtseva wears a plunging white bikini for a pool party

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is happy to be in America after spending her life in Ukraine, and she celebrated the country’s independence over the weekend.

It’s unclear what Natalie’s status is while in the U.S because she married Mike Youngquist on a K-1 visa, but they split soon after. The next step would have been for Mike to file for a green card for his wife.

However, he made an appearance on the finale of 90 Day: The Single Life and revealed that he had not filed her paperwork which put her at risk of deportment.

Nonetheless, Natalie is still in the U.S. She currently resides in Florida and is living her best life as she enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend in style. In a video posted to Instagram, Natalie gave us a glimpse of how she spent the holiday.

Natalie rocked a white, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a stylish lace-up detail at the front. The clip showed Natalie and her friend strutting toward the doorway, then they paused to deliver a message.

“Hi guys today we’re having our first pool party together,” said Natalie’s brunette friend in the video.

“Me and Vera host 12 people so make sure to stay tuned and watch us,” added Natalie.

“Happy Independence Day!” wrote the Ukrainian native in her Instagram caption. “Do you want to see how I and @veranovamodel celebrate the 4th of July?”

Natalie Mordovtseva hosts a holiday pool party at a huge mansion

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared another video and gave us a view of the large mansion where she hosted a pool party over the weekend.

The clip showed Natalie on the second-floor balcony of the modern three-story home clad in her plunging white swimsuit. She then strutted down the winding staircase showing off her long legs as the video cut to her in the backyard.

The video then showed the 37-year-old on a dragon floaty in the pool with a drink in one hand as her friend dived into the water.

“Summertime,” wrote Natalie in the post. “Just chilling from trying too hard.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.