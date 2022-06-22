90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva claps back at critic who claims she treats herself like a ‘sex object’

Natalie Mordovtseva claps back at a critic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Natalie Mordovtseva recently clapped back at a critic who accused her of treating herself like a “sex object.”

One social media user wasn’t very happy with Natalie’s recent photo where she showed off her long legs in a mini skirt.

The critic decided to issue Natalie with a stern warning in the comment section of her post and chided the TLC star for being a bad influence on viewers and kids.

However, Natalie didn’t take that accusation with a grain of salt. Instead, she quickly clapped back and called the comment “nonsense.”

Critic says Natalie Mordovtseva treats herself as a ‘sex object’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a sexy photo over the weekend that had one person seeing red.

In the picture — which was seemingly taken in Florida where Natalie now resides following her split from Mike Youngquist — she struck a sexy pose in her outfit.

The Ukrainian native once lived in Sequim, Washington, but she wasn’t too happy in the secluded area with her now-estranged husband.

Now, Natalie is very much in her element in Florida, and she recently shared a photo while enjoying a relaxing day in the sunshine state.

She posed barefoot in a floral mini skirt and low-cut top with the beautiful sunset as her backdrop. While the 35-year-old got a lot of compliments after sharing the photo, one Instagram user slammed her for the post.

“Don’t treat yourself like a sex object. It’s a bad influence [on] viewers and kids….true beauty comes from kindness and from within,” wrote the critic on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva claps back at ‘sex object’ accusation

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star responded to the comment soon after it was posted and denied treating herself as a “sex object.” It’s not often that the Ukrainian native responds to social media users, as her posts usually garner a slew of criticisms that she tends to ignore.

Nonetheless, this time Natalie decided to defend herself and clap back at the brazen commenter.

“That is [sic] nonsense! I never treated myself like any kind of object,” she responded. “I have a personality and definitely a good one! with values.”

Natalie continued to make her point — albeit somewhat confusing — by adding, “But I do have a great shape and no matter what I wear I look good.”



“Look around women wear short skirts and what??? Maybe because I’m on tv people think of me more than I’m for real” she added.

