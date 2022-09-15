90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva asks fans to chime in on her recent date

Natalie Mordovtseva went on a second date. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva wants to hear from her followers after her appearance in the first episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In the premiere, she went to Los Angeles to visit a man named Josh, who she met a few months after moving to Florida to pursue her modeling career.

Josh runs a modeling agency and Natalie met the 40-year-old at an event that he put on in Florida. The two went on a date and had an instant connection, but things might be moving a little too fast for the dad-of-two.

Natalie has always made it clear that she’s ready to start a family, so during their second date, she got into the topic of being exclusive.

Josh felt that after only two dates, it was way too early to broach that topic–although he didn’t think it was too early to try and get into Natalie’s hotel room, but she saw right through him. After the date, he walked the TLC personality to her room and she promptly slammed the door.

However, Natalie took to social media after the episode aired to get some feedback about her date with Josh.

Natalie Mordovtseva wants feedback after the recent episode

The 90 Day: The Single Life star took to Instagram after the season premiered and asked viewers for their opinion.

“My dear followers 😘 I hope your enjoy watching a premier 😍 I would really like to hear your opinion on a 1 episode of my journey.” she wrote. “How many of you happened to find yourself guessing are you the only one in a romance boat? 🤔”

She continued, “And even more, is it right or no to ask for exclusive relationships at the very start? May be it could be a break up point? Any guess what is gonna happen next? 🤔

90 Day: The Single Life viewers are not fond of Natalie Mordovtseva’s date

Several people commented on Josh and Natalie’s tense date and some felt he wasn’t right for the 90 Day: The Single Life star.

” 👏👏 good girl… keep your standard dear,” said one commenter

“You did great. I loved the door slam. Not gonna happen, buddy. Bye” said someone else, referring to the clip of Natalie blocking Josh’s attempts to enter her room.

One viewer reasoned that Josh is too busy with work and noted, “if he is always traveling for his job and didn’t take the day off to get you when you arrived he’s not gonna make time for a new family…”

One person said, “😮 He only wants one thing and you know what it is😮.”

“Good Job Natalie you did very well Last Night and I’m so proud of you 😊❤️❤️❤️” said someone else.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.