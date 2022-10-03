90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins stuns in white belly-baring outfit on Hawaiian vacation

Molly looked beautiful in her sheer white outfit for a trip to the Aloha State. Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins looked absolutely stunning in a sheer, belly-baring dress as she posed from Hawaii.

Molly joined Season 5 of the flagship series, and 90 Day Fiance viewers watched her tumultuous relationship with her then-husband Luis Mendez go south quickly.

Luis, a native of the Dominican Republic, didn’t get along with Molly’s two daughters, and his refusal to step up in his role as a stepfather aided Molly in her decision to file for divorce just six months later.

Now in a healthy relationship with her new man, Kelly Brown, Molly is living her best life once again.

Taking to her Instagram recently, the LiviRae Lingerie co-owner shared a photo of herself and her daughters, Olivia and Kensley.

In the gorgeous shot, taken amid sunset in Hawaii, Molly stood sandwiched between her daughters, all three of them wearing white for the photo.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins bares midriff in lacy white dress

Molly stunned in her ensemble, a white, ankle-length, lacy dress with a plunging V-neckline. The macramé material on Molly’s dress covered her crop top, which tastefully bared some of the of TLC star’s midriff.

The 47-year-old former Double Divas star wore her long, dark hair down and parted on the side, giving a smile to the camera. She accessorized her look with some dangly white earrings and a matching lei, opting for chunky platform sandals, which showed off her burgundy pedicure.

Molly’s youngest daughter Kensley looked sweet in her age-appropriate white linen dress and snakeskin slides, while her big sister Olivia sported a short white dress, a matching lei, and white strappy sandals.

“Hawaii was good to us 🏝,” Molly captioned her post.

Molly shows off weight loss in black bikini

Seemingly back home in Georgia following her vacation in Hawaii, Molly was back to work. Not only does Molly own and operate her lingerie business alongside her BFF Cynthia Decker, but she also recently began plugging Plexus products.

The brunette beauty recently posed in another IG share, this time baring even more in a black bikini which she casually paired with some snakeskin slides.

The self-described Pillow Talk Princess stood in front of a floor-length mirror as she rocked the two-piece swimsuit, highlighting her toned legs and taut tummy. Touting her recent weight loss, Molly plugged her Plexus line and how she dropped some pounds in her caption: “I had extra weight, once I got my gut health in check, weight literally fell off.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.