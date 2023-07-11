90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins shows off impressive weight loss in cut-out dress for ‘Sunday Best’

Molly Hopkins is looking better than ever, so naturally, the 90 Day Fiance star is showing off her weight loss to her fans.

Since her time on Season 5, when 90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to her, Molly has completely transformed her body.

The 48-year-old mom of two is showing off her impressive slim-down and showing her fans and followers how good she feels as a result.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Molly strutted her stuff in a curve-hugging black dress and heeled booties.

The reality TV star walked towards the camera as she recorded herself, providing an up-close look at her dress and her snatched waistline.

Molly’s dress featured cutouts on the sides and accentuated her curvy physique.

She set her Reel to the song Sunday Best by Surfaces, and in the video’s caption, she wrote, “Sunday Best,” adding the lyrics, “Feelin’ good like I should.”

As it turns out, Molly’s weight loss is the result of drinking a concoction from Plexus, the company for which she’s an ambassador.

“Feeling good LIKE I SHOULD!! You CAN TOO!!!” Molly wrote in the caption of the Instagram share.

“I’m busy running my business, taking care of my daughter, and a household, and I want to know what’s holding you back from your dream life,” Molly explained.

“Energy, better sleep, no more restless legs, weight loss, gut health and MORE. Message me @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus to get started and snag my discount code,” her caption concluded.

Molly Hopkins’ fans applaud her slimmed-down physique

Molly’s post racked up hundreds of likes, and in the comments section, her fans raved over her weight loss efforts.

“Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️” gushed one of Molly’s followers, while others called the TLC star “flawless,” “fabulous,” and “gorgeous.”

Molly’s fans and followers are loving her new look. Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

Molly is a successful businesswoman outside of her 90 Day Fiance fame

In addition to her Plexus side hustle, Molly is a successful businesswoman with her own lingerie brand. LiviRae Lingerie touts on its Instagram page, “No Bust Too Big Or Small, We Fit’ Em ALL because EVERYONE deserves a properly fit bra!”

Women can shop Molly’s lingerie line — which includes everything from bras and panties to sleepwear, shapewear, accessories, and everything in between — either in person at its Georgia location or online at LiviRaeLingerie.com.

Molly has branched out and collaborated with other brands to promote LiviRae, including Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish boutiques. One of Molly’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members, Jasmine Pineda, has also promoted LiviRae, modeling some of the lingerie on Instagram.

The brand, launched in 2006, is named after Molly’s daughter Olivia (Livi), and her business partner, Cynthia Decker’s daughter, Rainey (Rae), with Molly handling the business end of things while Cynthia is the brand’s seamstress.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.