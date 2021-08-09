90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins received ‘Body Positivity Award’ thanks to her LiviRae lingerie line

Molly Hopkins receives award for body positivity. Photo credit: Discovery+

The star of 90 Day Fiance, Single Life, and Pillow Talk, Molly Hopkins, received an award at the Curve Expo for being an advocate for body positivity.

Those who know Molly from the franchise, know that she has built a career around providing lingerie and undergarments for women of all sizes.

Recently, the entrepreneur received an award for being an advocate for body positivity at the Curve Expo New York, while also working to normalize women of all sizes.

Molly Hopkins is known for her inclusive attitude about body image

The Curve Expo is an East Coast trade show that connects buyers with intimate apparel and swimwear brands, so it makes sense Molly would be recognized by this organization. She and her partner Cynthia Decker own the store LiviRae Lingerie, and both women have been very open about the physical transformations they’ve undergone on both the show and on social media.

The various series have filmed in the store on several occasions, and they often fit other cast members with well-fitting bras and undergarments. They promote an inclusive message about finding the right kind of undergarments for women of all ages and sizes, and have started offering virtual fittings since the pandemic limited contact in retail stores.

This work puts Molly at the forefront of the body positivity movement, and she is a deserving recipient of an advocacy award. She uses her platform to educate women on how to buy foundation garments that are more flattering and more supportive.

Molly posted a picture of herself with the award, writing, “Completely honored to win the body positivity advocate award at the Curve Expo. We have always pursued to represent every woman no matter the size.”

What’s next for Molly Hopkins?

Molly’s relationship with Luis was featured on Season 5, but she is now a regular cast member on the Pillow Talk after-show. She appears with her business partner and best friend, Cynthia, offering reactions to the ongoing drama on the Happily Ever After and Darcey and Stacey shows. You can always count on these ladies to deliver their specific brand of snark with a southern accent and folksy honesty.

Most recently, Molly introduced viewers to her new partner, Kelly, on the first season of the Single Life series that premiered on the Discovery Plus network earlier in 2021. There are rumors that she may appear in Season 2 but nothing is confirmed as yet.

The first season of Single Life will re-air on Mondays on TLC at 9/8c.