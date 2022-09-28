90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell wears striped bralette and matching shorts in bed

Miona continues to wow her fans with her beauty. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell was pretty in pink as she posed on her bed in a cropped pajama top and matching shorts.

Miona and her husband, Jibri Bell, caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers during their appearance on Season 9 of the flagship series.

Due in part to their strong social media presence and often matching outfits, Miona and Jibri know how to hold their fans’ attention.

Miona recently launched her business, Miona Beauty, where she offers customers her signature ponytails, which she often models in her Instagram posts.

Taking to IG recently, Miona went makeup-free for a fresh-faced bedroom snap, showing off her incredible figure, glowing complexion, and of course, one of her ponytails from Miona Beauty.

For the photo share, Miona donned a pink-and-white striped pajama set that included a bralette with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline along with matching shorts.

She told her followers in her caption, “Seriously, I love living in a place where never gets cold so I can wear pijamas like this one every single day 😁.”

Usually one to show off her makeup application skills, Miona opted to forgo makeup, instead showing off her dewy skin and natural beauty. Sporting her Miona Beauty line’s Flamingo ponytail, Miona also went light on the accessories, opting for a pair of oversized hoop earrings and her sparkly wedding ring as she tilted her head and gave a closed-mouth smile to the camera lens.

Miona’s followers were captivated by her natural beauty and took to the comments section to let her know they appreciated her makeup-free look.

“Not a drop of makeup, and STUNNING GF 😍,” wrote one of Miona’s admirers while another penned, “You’re so beautiful natural ❤️.”

Keeping in line with complimenting Miona’s natural beauty, another comment from an admirer read, “Love the natural no make-up look!”

“Even more beautiful without make up…😍😍😍😍,” another fan told the Serbian-born stunner.

Miona admittedly loves all things fashion and beauty related and even worked as a makeup artist while she still lived in Serbia. Although she’s typically glammed up in full makeup, Miona recently shared that sometimes she likes to take breaks and go au naturel.

When one of her fans asked her how she manages to look beautiful all the time, Miona shared a fresh-faced selfie lounging around the house and told her followers, “I definitely don’t look beautiful all the time, sometimes I like to spend all day looking like this.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.