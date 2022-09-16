90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell wears skimpy outfit with high slit and plunging crop top

Miona continues to show off her keen fashion sense and sensational figure. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell continues to showcase her fabulous figure and fashionable side.

Miona and her American husband, Jibri Bell, joined the Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance and left quite the impression on viewers, both on and off-screen.

Coined “instant clout chasers” from the start, Miona and Jibri captured fans’ and critics’ attention via their colorful, matching ensembles and their disagreements with Jibri’s parents while living under their roof.

Although Jibri’s mom, Mahala, deemed Miona’s outfit choices too skimpy for her liking, Miona has unapologetically continued to show off her keen fashion sense in curve-hugging outfits.

Recently, while promoting her successful ponytail brand, Miona Beauty, the Serbian beauty showed off plenty of skin in a skimpy outfit for an Instagram Reel.

Posing outdoors and surrounded by palm trees, Miona showed off two of her signature ponytails, still in the box. She wore one of her brand’s ponytails high on top of her head, her long waves cascading nearly to her waist. Being a makeup artist as well, the TLC star’s makeup palette was on point, as were her eyebrows and lashes looking flawless.

Miona Bell looks flawless in plunging two-piece outfit

For her outfit in the video, Miona sported a patterned, two-piece matching set consisting of a plunging crop top and a curve-hugging skirt with a high slit, which tied in a cute bow at her thigh. She paired the outfit with a pair of chunky platform sandals with clear tops and black soles and wore a pair of hoop earrings and a matching watch to complete the look.

She captioned her share, “Beyond blessed and grateful 🤍 Thank you🙏,” adding her Miona Beauty website and several hair-related hashtags.

Her IG post accrued nearly 5,000 likes, and some of her clients took to the comments section to boast about her collection, while her husband Jibri and his band showed their support as well.

90 Day Fiance fans show Miona their support

“I’m sooooo in love with them all,” wrote one of Miona’s customers who noted they’ve already placed three orders and have received “soooooo many compliments” on her brand’s ponytails.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Forever Miona’s biggest supporter, her husband Jibri wrote, “😩🥺 you so cute you made me shed a tear 🥹🥲🤣 ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while his band, Black Serbs, left three fire emojis to show their support.

Miona has certainly overcome the odds, leaving behind her less-than-modest upbringing in Serbia and coming to the U.S. and fulfilling the American dream, and looks amazing while juggling it all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.