90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell wears belly-baring top while posing with her new puppy

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell looked incredible as she showed off her jaw-dropping figure and the newest addition to her family.

Miona has a new love in her life – in addition to her husband, Jibri Bell. The Serbian beauty is now the proud owner of a puppy.

Taking to her Instagram, the TLC star posed alongside Jibri as they held their fluffy new companion for a family-of-three photo op.

“We got a new addition to the Bell Family!!! He is a cute 2 pound ball of fluffy fur!” she wrote in her caption.

The reality TV star was absolutely glowing in an orange-and-white striped crop top with purple sleeves and a matching orange-and-white striped skirt.

Miona’s crop top had a high neckline and long sleeves, and the hemline extended to just below her chest area. She paired her look with chunky, geometric earrings in a hot pink shade with gold embellishments. The Miona Beauty founder sported one of her line’s signature ponytails for the look as well, with her hair in a sleek center part.

As a makeup artist, Miona’s makeup is always on point, and this was no exception. Her perfectly-lined brows and lips complemented her neutral color palette and dazzling smile.

Jibri stood behind Miona, planting a kiss on his lovely wife’s cheek while holding their new furry companion, Moon. The photo was taken outside with a gorgeous blue sky and green trees acting as the backdrop.

In the second slide of the carousel post, Miona shared an adorable, up-close shot of Moon, as she held him up with one arm.

The 90 Day Fiance star found success with her Miona Beauty and Miona Makeup lines

Since her and Jibri’s season ended on 90 Day Fiance, Miona has amassed quite a following on social media. She recently launched Miona Beauty, which offers not only clip-in ponytails, but makeup brush kits, which are currently sold out.

Miona has also capitalized on her success as a makeup artist. She runs her Miona Makeup Instagram page where she showcases her finished work on her clients.

Miona and Jibri also run a YouTube page together where they share everything from cooking together, anniversary and birthday adventures, and commentary on fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.