90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell twirls for the camera in floral belly-baring top

90 Day Fiance newcomer Miona Bell was a vision in floral print as she promoted her new business.

Miona and her husband, Jibri Bell, joined the Season 9 cast alongside five other new couples and one returning couple.

Since appearing on the flagship series, Miona has gained quite a bit of popularity on social media and has used her newfound fame to launch her own business.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Miona launched her beauty company, Miona Beauty, which offers her signature ponytail in various colors and textures, along with makeup brushes.

Miona has been promoting her new business on Instagram, where she has amassed 129,000 followers.

In a recent share to the social media platform, Miona twirled around for the camera in a video she captioned, “I hope you guys have an amazing week! Let me know in the comments what you have planned? Ive been super busy starting my business and making Jibri take photos of me 🤣🥰”

Miona added that she was wearing her “‘Flamingo Ponytail’ in the color 4 from mionabeauty.com 🤍.” The video was set to the song Jump in the Line by Harry Belafonte.

For her outfit choice for the video, Miona donned a beautiful matching crop-top and skirt set with a floral print. Miona showed off her trim abs in the crop top, which had balloon sleeves and beautiful crisscross detail that tied across the back.

Miona looked gorgeous and gave off flamenco dancer vibes as she waved her floor-length skirt while twirling to show the back of her outfit, which she accessorized with a pair of red, chunky sandals a woven straw handbag, and a pair of oversized, gold hoop earrings.

Miona didn’t disclose her location for the fun video, but she was surrounded by palm trees and mountains in the backdrop, making for the perfect setting.

Miona’s fans are happy for her success

Jibri took to Miona’s comments where he told his wife, “I love you! 😍💕”

Another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Jasmin Lahtinen, left two heart-eyed emojis as others left slews more of the same, along with plenty of fire emojis.

One of Miona’s fans acknowledged her charm and commented, “Success! You are bound for success. Love your style 🌺🌺🌺”

Miona’s husband, Jibri, has always been her number one supporter, especially when it comes to social media posts. In another recent post promoting her new ponytail line, Jibri showed up and left a comment for Miona that one 90 Day Fiance viewer felt was “gross.”

Jibri’s comment was meant to be playful and read, “🔥🔥🔥 babe I shipped off all your boxes can I take a break and make love to you now?! 😂😅”

However, the troll didn’t find the humor in his comment and fired back, “Yuck. Gross comment for her professional page.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.